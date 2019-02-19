Google to hold gaming press event at GDC. Is Project Stream finally ready?
Google has started sending out invitations to a rather mysterious gaming press event at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) next month. The news will fuel rumors that Project Stream, Mountain View's gaming service that lets you play console-quality games in Chrome, is ready to be launched.
The invites were sent to members of the media today, promising that "all will be revealed" during Google's keynote at the San Francisco gaming conference. The event will take place on March 19 at 10:00 PST (13:00 EST). The invitation itself is quite mysterious. Google included a GIF that shows light at the end of a long hallway or tunnel.
For now, that's all we know. Our good friends at The Verge have got the spooky GIF online if you want to see it.
Could this be the launch of Project Stream?
Project Stream has been in the works for some time now. It's Google's browser-based gaming service that claims to be able to run AAA games in a Chrome tab. In January, Google ran a beta for the service, which was running Assassin's Creed Odyssey. It looks mightily impressive.
At the time, it was just a technical test, but this new press event at GDC makes you wonder, is Google ready to launch Project Stream - or whatever its final name turns out to be - on the market?
Everyone from Sony to Microsoft to Amazon is getting into video game streaming services at the moment. The so-called 'Netflix for games' is set to become a game-changer for the industry. Rather than pay $60 for a single title, a subscription-based service would offer gamers the chance to play an unlimited number of titles for a fixed monthly fee.
Would you be interested in playing AAA games in your Chrome browser?
Source: The Verge
