Google Fit is coming to iPhone and iPad

After a major update in August and December on Android, Google Fit is finally available on iOS. Google's physical activity tracking application will be useful for iPhone and iPad users who have a watch connected to WearOS.

As on Android, Google Fit allows you to track your physical activity, giving you an overview of your overall performance during the day. All apps connected to Apple Health will synchronize with Google Fit to provide an overview of your activities, sleep and health. The app is compatible with similar apps already existing on iOS, such as Nike Run Club, Sleep Cycle, Strava, MyFitnessPal or Headspace. Linked with an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch running Wear OS, the Google Fit app can also take into account the heart rate of its user.

For its launch on the Apple platform, Google says it has collaborated with WHO, the World Health Organization and the AHA, the American Heart Association. The Mountain View company emphasizes two features that keep you active all day long, including a "Move Minutes" mode that encourages users to move by recording movements, and a "Heart Points" mode for physical activities.

Google Fit finally arrives on iOS. Google © Google

The users most interested in Google Fit will certainly be the owners of smartwatches with WearOS who use an iPhone on a daily basis. For others, the usefulness will certainly be more questionable.

Size: 118.7 MB

Compatibility: iOS 12.0 minimum

Price: free

You can download this application now from the App Store.

iPhone users, will you download Google Fit?