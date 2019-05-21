Google Glass not dead yet, an Enterprise Edition 2 is coming

Google has announced a new version of its augmented reality glasses, which are now no longer an experiment but an official product of the company. More specifically, the device has ceased to be part of Alphabet's X installation to enter directly into the Google product range. With this move, Google is trying to 'satisfy a growing demand for wearable devices intended for use in the workplace'.

The Enterprise Edition 2 costs $999, but like its predecessor is not for sale to the general public, but oriented towards the professional world. While Google has not yet attempted to position augmented reality eyewear as a mass consumer product, it does expect this model to sell more than the previous one.

The new model has an interesting design. / © Google

In itself, the basic design of the glasses has not changed much. What has changed is what's inside, as they now work with a Qualcomm XR1 chip, specially designed for augmented reality applications. Google says that with the power of the new XR1 chip, the glasses will be able to incorporate better recognition of the environment and advanced automatic learning capabilities.

In addition, the new features also include a new frame, created in collaboration with Smith Optics, a larger battery and a few other components. Plus, the glasses now work with Android.

Originally, Google Glass had been thought of as a mass consumer product, but with its appearance, the company had to deal with conflicts over privacy and the operation of the device, so it later reinvented it as a tool for surgeons, workers in factories, etc..

