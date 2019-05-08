Google confirms: "we've been working on a folding smartphone for a long time"
Almost every smartphone manufacturer is currently working on the implementation of a folding smartphone. Google is no exception at this point and has already completed the first prototypes.
At the Google I/O 2019 developer conference, Google again demonstrated its commitment to folding smartphones such as the Huawei Mate X or Samsung Galaxy Fold. With Android 10 Q, these are supported by features such as App Continuity, which is intended to ensure the seamless transition of content from the folded state to the unfolded state.
But Google is not only working on the software to better support future folding smartphones in the future, it is also already working on a foldable device itself. Mario Queiroz, Google's Head of Pixel Development, reveals this in an interview with Cnet. According to Queiroz, the company has already been working on a folding smartphone for a long time.
However, Google is of the opinion that foldable devices are currently at most "nice to have" and by no means a must-have. But it will take quite a while until we see a foldable Pixel smartphone, because the project has currently no high priority. The technology is simply not yet mature enough to offer a satisfying user experience.
Recently, an idea for the device appeared again in a Google patent almost two months ago. This was shown by a folding smartphone that, unlike Mate X and Co., does not fold up to twice the size in the butterfly style but can be folded up to half the size, clamshell-style. But this is certainly only one possibility that is currently being tested here.
Source: Cnet
No comments