Google confirms: "we've been working on a folding smartphone for a long time"

Almost every smartphone manufacturer is currently working on the implementation of a folding smartphone. Google is no exception at this point and has already completed the first prototypes.

At the Google I/O 2019 developer conference, Google again demonstrated its commitment to folding smartphones such as the Huawei Mate X or Samsung Galaxy Fold. With Android 10 Q, these are supported by features such as App Continuity, which is intended to ensure the seamless transition of content from the folded state to the unfolded state.

But Google is not only working on the software to better support future folding smartphones in the future, it is also already working on a foldable device itself. Mario Queiroz, Google's Head of Pixel Development, reveals this in an interview with Cnet. According to Queiroz, the company has already been working on a folding smartphone for a long time.