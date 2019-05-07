Google Home and Nest are moving in together for improved security and privacy

For years, smart home company Nest has been part of Alphabet Inc. Following its integration into the hardware division of Google , the two companies now want to fully merge with each other. That's why Google Home and Nest is now Google Nest.

The merger of Google and Nest has resulted in more than just a new name. For developers, there will be a merger of Works with Nest and Google's Developer Platform. The development of software extensions for the devices should thus be simpler in the future and offer more possibilities.

After Google lost consumer confidence in February of this year, when it became known that some Nest products contained a microphone without the knowledge of the users, it now wants to rebuild the brand. That's why Google Nest puts security and privacy first, as we were told in a conversation. One step is to connect your Google login, with all existing security measures, to your Nest login.

In addition, data protection settings should be clearer for users and easier to access. In the future, users will be able to see exactly which hardware is installed in which devices and gain an exact insight into which sensors or data are needed, for example. Users can then decide for themselves whether they want to use the corresponding feature and thus the built-in microphone or not.

Next Hub Max is coming this summer

Nest Hub Max is the debut product from our newly-formed Google Nest team. It's basically the same Nest Hub (fomerly Google Home Hub) but with a bigger 10-inch HD screen and a smart camera that helps you keep an eye on your home that also recognizes the faces of trusted humans in your household via Face Match.

The first new product from Google Nest. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

Nest Hub Max will be available in the U.S. for $229 on the Google Store and at Best Buy, Target, Home Depot and more. It’ll also be available in the UK for £219 and in Australia for AUS$349.

Google Nest Hub comes to Europe

Together with the merger, Google is now also bringing its smart home speaker with a display, which was initially presented more than six months ago, to Europe. Google explains the delay is due to the comprehensive adaptation to other languages. The loudspeaker is now called Google Nest Hub, but is no different from the model already available in the US.

Thanks to Google Cast integration, you can also use the smart display like a Chromecast device and stream media to the device. However, there are restrictions here. There is no Netflix integration yet, but it is planned.