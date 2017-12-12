Google Home Max is finally available to order in the US

Smart home fans, rejoice! So long as you live in the US, that is, because there's good news. The Google Home Max smart speaker is now finally available for purchase, albeit in a limited quantity.

The souped-up speaker with Google Assistant can be found listed for $399 on Google's US store as well as Verizon's store (in Chalk) and at BestBuy (in Charcoal and Chalk).

The Google Home Max is the largest smart speaker in the Google home family - bigger than the Home Mini and the Home.

It's geared towards audiophiles who want the Assistant but also want their speakers to offer an optimal audio experience. To achieve this, the Google Home Max features a wireless speaker with two 0.7-inch tweeters and two 4.5-inch woofers. It's also able to adapt to the acoustics of its surroundings, tuning the output to achieve the best possible sound. With support from Spotify, YouTube and Google Music, the search engine giant will satisfy the needs of a variety of music fans, who can use Voice Match to create custom playlists.

Still, for music lovers, Google will have to compete with offerings from audio experts such as Marshall.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee showed off Google's big boy on his Twitter feed yesterday:

First impression of Google Home Max: DAMN this thing is loud. Sounds incredible at 75% volume and all the Google smart features are a big bonus. Still hard to justify $400 tho. Video soon! pic.twitter.com/hSuL3eJsY6 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) 11. Dezember 2017



In terms of design, the device has a similar aesthetic to the smaller Home Mini, with a polycarbonate body and a fabric top with four LEDs. The Google Home Max has a much more rectangular shape though, which allows it to be positioned vertically or horizontally in order to guarantee a significantly superior audio experience to that of the standard Google Home.





Are you excited to get a Google Home Max? Or does this bulky speaker turn you off?