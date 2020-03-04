Google cancels May I/O keynote due to coronavirus concerns

Google has canceled the traditional Google I/O in May due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company wants the developers' conference, at which there are always new software and hardware products shown, to take place virtually without any crowds.

Following the cancellation of the MWC 2020 in Barcelona, numerous major trade fairs worldwide were cancelled. In Germany, for example, the ICB tourism fair in Berlin and the Leipzig book fair were scrapped. The 2020 Geneva Motor Show was also canceled. Now, individual companies are following suit and canceling their own events. Google will not hold its developer conference in May in the Shoreline Amphitheater in California.

Instead, the company explains to already registered participants that it wants to hold the developer conference in a digital setting. Google plans to announce more information on this in the coming weeks. Owners of one of the coveted tickets for the Google I/O 2020 will be automatically refunded in full on March 13 and will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Google I/O 2021 directly without participating in the annual lottery.

Google's big developer conference should take place from May 12 to 14 and will give us the first insight into new products and developments during the opening keynote. The technology world will probably be informed via a live stream and without a large audience. We are expecting to hear details about the new operating system Android 11 or new features in Google Assistant. In addition, we expect the introduction of the new Google Pixel 4a.

While thousands of developers may be disappointed about the cancellation, nothing will change for Google fans worldwide. The company had also streamed its stage appearance at the start of the Google I/O in previous years. It remains to be seen whether this keynote will take place on May 12 or has to be postponed.

Android 11: what we are wishing for

While numerous users of Android phones are still waiting for the rollout of the current 10 version, we already know some details about the successor. Android 11 is said to have been optimized for the new product line of foldable smartphones. However, users of other smartphones can also look forward to new features and practical innovations. For example, scrollable screenshots could finally be made available, which can be used to save entire chat histories or mobile websites as photo files. We have summarized all the information about Android 11 and what we know so far here.

If you want to have a first look at Google's mobile operating system, you also have the opportunity to install the Developer Preview on a Pixel smartphone.