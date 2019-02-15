Google in 2019: Pixel Lite, Pixel Watch and more

The year has just begun, but Google has already well defined the strategy to follow in 2019. The Pixel range will continue its way, but increased with cheaper smartphones with the Pixel Lite. The arrival of Pixel Watch seems to be finally coming true, and Google Home will be renewed...

Thanks to the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, we can know Google's plans for this year, at least in terms of hardware. And yes, 2019 will be a year of changes for those of Mountain View, with novelties that have been demanded for a long time...

What does 2019 await Google? / © pixinoo/Shutterstock

Google Pixel Lite, the "cheap" smartphone... and much more

Google seems to be following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple, launching a series of more affordable smartphones, as their rivals have done with the iPhone XR or the future Galaxy S10e. However, everything suggests that its price will be even cheaper, thus seeking to reach many more users. If all goes well, we'll see the Pixel 3 Lite before summer.

Leaving aside, smartphones, the most awaited novelty, of which we have been speculating and longing for years, would be the arrival of Pixel Watch. Google seems to want to take advantage of the good times in the smartwatch market (it's about time!) to launch a smartwatch made by Google. The company's latest moves indicate this, such as the $40 million purchase of Fossil technology. And it could not be that the big G did not yet have a smartwatch of its own to compete with the Apple Watch.

The future Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Xl Lite? / © Onleaks / 91mobiles

In addition, they do not want to be left behind in the smart home sector and for this they will present an extensive renovation of their Google Home, as they are doing annually, as well as an update of their Nest devices and the arrival of a security camera.

All this without forgetting their traditional autumn event, in which they present their new Pixel terminals: this year it will be the turn of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. But that's still a long way off...

What do you think of Google's strategy? Which device do you want to see the most?