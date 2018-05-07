Google I/O 2018: How to watch the keynote live and in 360°

It's here! The Google I/O keynote will be held this Tuesday, May 8 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Since not all tech fans can be there in person, Google offers the opportunity to watch the event live on YouTube. Here's how...

Unbelievable! The average money stolen in ransomware attacks in 2017 was 950 Euros! Did you know this? 50 50 762 participants

The Google I/O will bring a lot to the table this year. In addition to a new version of the Developer Preview of Android P, the Mountain View firm could lift the veil on new projects involving virtual reality, the Internet of Things and Google Assistant.

Follow the Google I/O live and 360°

So you don't have to miss as thing, Google streams its keynote live on YouTube. For the occasion, the web giant will also broadcast the event in 360 degrees. Owners of a virtual reality headset or a Google Cardboard will be delighted. For others, there will still be the possibility of using the mouse on your computer to look around.

Here is the YouTube link to watch the Google I/O live stream in 360°:

Are you waiting for Google I/O? What are you wanting to see from it this year? Tell us everything in the comments.