Nest gets Google login option for extra security
Smart-Home provider Nest has been struggling with hacker attacks for months, especially its networked cameras are under attack. In order to improve the protection of the devices and thus of the customers, parent company Google has now apparently initiated measures.
The Nest login should at least optionally be replaced by the Google login with all existing security mechanisms and the two-factor authentication. Such a double registration already exists at Nest. However, the complete integration of Google's security framework significantly improves the protection of smart home devices. Mass login attempts, which are often used to overcome security systems, are already blocked at Nest from now on.
According to the Washington Post, Google has begun to develop a process to migrate the accounts of nest users to its own platform. This should help to increase the security of the nest systems. However, there is no timetable for all this to be completed. Even an official confirmation from Google or Nest is still pending.
Google had already taken over Nest about five years ago. Since then, the range of devices for home networking has been significantly expanded. In addition to Nest cameras for indoor and outdoor use, the company also offers smart smoke detectors and doorbell systems. If you want to be on the safe side, you can opt for the Nest-Aware subscription, which allows round-the-clock video recording with Archis for up to one month, special alarm areas and intelligent warnings.
Via: Googlewatchblog Source: 9to5google, Washington Post (Paywall)
