The Nexus 6 and 9 won't be getting any more Nougat version updates

The end of the line has arrived for both the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 . Google has just made the public beta available for Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and these two devices were conspicuously missing for the list of eligible devices. While they won't be getting a version update, they will continue to see new security patches. Keep reading to find out why.

Google first announced on its official blog in August 2015 that their Nexus devices will have a very specific update timeline. The post said that "Nexus devices will continue to receive major updates for at least two years and security patches for the longer of three years from initial availability or 18 months from last sale of the device via the Google Store." So, the company has promised updates for only two years for its Nexus devices.

The clock has run out for the Nexus 6 and 9. This two year promise has since been formalized on a Google Support page, according to which the Nexus 9 and Nexus 6 aren't guaranteed any Android version updates after October 2016. The only Nexus devices currently listed there which are still eligible for updates are the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, which are guaranteed through September of this year. This is the reason the two devices won't be receiving Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The good news is that the Nexus 9 and 6 devices will continue receiving security patches for about a year.

