Game, set and match: Google gives up trying to topple the iPad

There have been rumors for a while that Google is completely stopping its tablet development. Now the manufacturer has officially confirmed this. Work on two new Pixel tablets has been discontinued, but laptops and smartphones are not affected by this decision.

It had already become apparent that Google would not continue to work on tablets. There were rumors about this already a while ago, which were not at all surprising due to the not poor sales performance of the Pixel Slate. Now, the decision has actually been made, as Computer World first reported.

Google had been working on two new tablet models until the beginning of the week. However, the development of these has now been discontinued and the employees have been reallocated to other projects. Google also confirmed this to Computer World. Meanwhile, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google, has also announced on Twitter that Google's hardware team will focus on laptops.

Hey, it's true...Google's HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu) — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) June 20, 2019

However, the Android and Chrome OS teams continue to work with partners on other tablets. This decision has no influence on the Pixel smartphones. These will be developed by an independent team that will continue to work on the phones.