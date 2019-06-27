Google now deletes location data automatically

A major topic at Google's I/O developer conference this year was data protection. It is well known that collecting large amounts of data is part of the business model of the search engine provider. Now, a previously announced function arrives on Android and iOS that automatically deletes location data.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

If Location History in the Google settings is active, then the provider diligently collects data about where you are. This can be quite useful, because Google recommends restaurants on this basis or allows you to continue previous searches. However, this can also result in a complete geolocation profile that makes some people feel uncomfortable.

It is now it is possible to switch off the Location History in your Google Account or to manually delete collected data completely or partially. A new function is supposed to make this even easier by doing it automatically.

Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm — Google (@Google) June 26, 2019

Users can choose whether they want to delete the data manually in the future or whether they want to do this automatically every three to 18 months. In addition to the location data, the new function is also available for Web & App Activity. According to Google, the function is already activated for the first users and is available both on Android and iOS. The automatic deletion can also be activated on a company Google account.

Google puts data protection in the foreground

Google seems to be making increasing efforts to bring data protection to the fore. At the I/O, the company also announced an Incognito mode for YouTube and Google Maps. The reason could well be that Google is increasingly in trouble because of its passion for collecting data. A consumer protection organization in France has just taken Google to court for the confusing privacy guidelines - and is demanding up to 1,000 euros in compensation for each Google user. Other companies, such as Apple, use Google's reputation specifically to better represent themselves.

What do you think of the new function? Will you switch it on?