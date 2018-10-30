Hilarious Pixel 3 XL bug gives you another notch to love
A handful of owners of the Pixel 3 XL are currently affected by a strange bug and we're not sure whether to laugh or cry. As if the somewhat unsightly display notch up top wasn't bad enough, this glitch adds a second notch to the side of the screen as it rotates. At least a small number of Pixel 3 XL owners are affected by the bug. Google wants to provide the update with the bug fix soon.
Until a proper fix comes from Google, this weird manifestation can be banished with a restart. So it's just a minor inconvenience, though you have it admit that it does look pretty funny:
Does anyone have this issue on their Pixel 3XL where a outline of another notch pops up on the top right side
?
Placed a white background to show it@madebygoogle @Google @AndroidAuth @AndroidPolice @Android @phonearena @gsmarena_com @thisistechtoday @UnboxTherapy pic.twitter.com/byzbgn1P7NJessie Burroughs (@JBurroughs86) October 23, 2018
We heard you like notches... @madebygoogle @MKBHD @tldtoday @ArtemR @derekmross pic.twitter.com/VjlYL56Bd5Kyle Gutschow (@kylegutschow) October 26, 2018
So my Pixel randomly grew another notch today. 😂 https://t.co/c6Pff9MVmW pic.twitter.com/ugjfLmCkDZUrAvgConsumer (@UrAvgConsumer) October 24, 2018
Android Police were the first to report on the phenomenon that appeared to pour salt into the wounds of those who swallowed their distaste for the notch and bought the new XL Pixel for its other good qualities. Fans of the notch as a design choice can now enjoy another one. Google has declared that the highly anomalous bug was known and that a corresponding fix was "coming soon". By "soon", Google means the planned monthly patch with security updates for November 2018.
Only owners of the Pixel 3 XL are affected - if at all. The smaller Pixel 3 has no notch and therefore no problem. It is clear that not all manufacturers are jumping on the bandwagon, and there are good top smartphones available without notches.
Did you get a Pixel 3 XL? Has it started sprouting extra notches?
