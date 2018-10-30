We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

Hilarious Pixel 3 XL bug gives you another notch to love

Authored by: Eric Ferrari-Herrmann

A handful of owners of the Pixel 3 XL are currently affected by a strange bug and we're not sure whether to laugh or cry. As if the somewhat unsightly display notch up top wasn't bad enough, this glitch adds a second notch to the side of the screen as it rotates. At least a small number of Pixel 3 XL owners are affected by the bug. Google wants to provide the update with the bug fix soon.

Until a proper fix comes from Google, this weird manifestation can be banished with a restart. So it's just a minor inconvenience, though you have it admit that it does look pretty funny:

Android Police were the first to report on the phenomenon that appeared to pour salt into the wounds of those who swallowed their distaste for the notch and bought the new XL Pixel for its other good qualities. Fans of the notch as a design choice can now enjoy another one. Google has declared that the highly anomalous bug was known and that a corresponding fix was "coming soon". By "soon", Google means the planned monthly patch with security updates for November 2018.

Only owners of the Pixel 3 XL are affected - if at all. The smaller Pixel 3 has no notch and therefore no problem. It is clear that not all manufacturers are jumping on the bandwagon, and there are good top smartphones available without notches

Did you get a Pixel 3 XL? Has it started sprouting extra notches?

 

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 20 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: