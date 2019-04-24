Pixel 3a: Google's mid-range smartphone leaks in a photo

The Pixel 3a has been a hot topic lately. This is a Google smartphone that, unlike all the previous Pixels, is in the mid-range. Today, there's a leak about its design: the first picture of the device has emerged on Twitter.

As is often the case when we talk about leaks, the information comes from Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter where he posts all his information. You can see the full photo of the device by clicking the tweet embedded below.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

Not surprisingly, Google remains true to its usual design by offering a dual color rear, one for the body and the other for the upper part surrounding the camera. The latter has only one sensor, which is not surprising because Google is able to do as well or better with 1 sensor than Samsung can with the 4 sensors of its Galaxy A9.

Another notable feature is the presence of large bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. On this point, the device really seems to be time travelling from 2016 to replace the very first Pixel, and of course, there is no notch (with bezels of this size, it would have been surprising). Some will appreciate the Pixel 3a's looks, while others will want a smartphone with more a modern style, to each his own taste.

As a reminder, according to rumors, the device has an OLED screen and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,220 pixels. The chipset inside would be a Snapdragon 670, backed by 4 GB of RAM.

It is important to remember that this design is not confirmed by Google, so this information is to be taken with a grain of salt. Do you think Google should go for a more updated design? Let us know what you think of those giant bezels in the comments!