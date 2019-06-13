Ladies and gentlemen, this is Pixel 4: Google confirms it!

Since in this historical period it seems impossible to stop the leaks of information, Google seems to have accepted the issue and decided to officially show the design of its new smartphone Pixel 4 . And yes, the photo module is identical to the recent render of iPhone XI. What's going on?

It's not the first time we've heard of Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL although the presentation is probably set for this fall. Leaks, even those concerning the last 3 Google phones, do not seem to be able to remain under the control of the brand by the great G.

In recent days we could see in some videos of the alleged mockups of these two new Google Pixel smartphones that have reminded us of the recent leak and render of the next Apple iPhone because of a disturbing (in my opinion) similarity of the photo module located on the back. Google knows very well that Apple will not confirm or deny leaked renderings, whether they are true or completely invented, so it has opted for a move that has confused the hi-tech world:

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 12 2019

With a Tweet on its official account, Google has shown the world the Pixel 4 in an official render and things are two in my opinion:

The render could be a fake to be denied then during an official presentation to create the so-called "wow effect". Google wants to "formalize" its design before Apple does, no matter how much that counts.

In the render we can observe a square and protruding photographic module (a pity they were not inspired by Huawei's Mate 20 Pro) equipped with what seem to be two photographic sensors, a smaller hole that could be dedicated to the autofocus laser lost on Pixel 3 or to a ToF sensor and an LED flash.

Centered photo sensors and no protrusions: is it asking too much? / © AndroidPIT

From this render we can observe the lack of a fingerprint reader on the back that could have been moved laterally as on Galaxy S10e, under the display as many modern flagship or could have been removed completely in favor of an unlocking system with 3D face recognition in the style of iPhone or OPPO Find X. It also lacks the distinctive rear glass finish of previous Pixel smartphones.

No official information on how the front of the smartphone will be, just rumors.

What do you think of these visually invasive photo modules?