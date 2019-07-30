Google unveils Pixel 4's facial recognition technology

This year, Google seems to be tired of the endless cycle of leaks and rumors. The Mountain View giant has decided to delight fans with a video in which it presents the new facial recognition technology that we will find on the new Pixel 4 smartphones.

The Project Soli radar-based motion sensors are therefore confirmed and will be useful for calling up certain types of actions using hand gestures, including switching between songs, interrupting the alarm clock and silencing your smartphone when you receive a call. It sounds a bit like what we saw on the LG G8 ThinQ .

In addition to a video on its YouTube channel, Google has also published a statement on its official blog in which it shows and explains the facial recognition technology of its next upcoming phones. You can also see how the new gesture controls work. Thanks to the images, it is also possible to get a preview of the upper part of the Pixel 4. Here, the company shows the reason why this year it has opted for a pronounced upper bezel.

Facial recognition technology is not based on radar (or at least not exclusively). A "Dot Projector" coupled with an infrared illuminator and an IR camera are located on the right side of the upper frame. Two separate IR cameras should be able to easily collect depth information based on parallax. The system will work in tandem with the Soli sensor, allowing it to unlock the smartphone faster (even on the move). Of course, facial recognition will also work as a biometric authentication method for payments.

According to Google, facial data is only stored on the device inside the Titan M security chip. This means that it will never be stored on your account or anywhere in the cloud, where it may be subject to future hacks.

This is all the hardware at the top of the Google Pixel 4. / © Google

Finally, the published images show that the Pixel 4 will only have one front camera, thus giving up the dual camera of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. It is not yet clear whether the only sensor available this year will be of the wide-angle type.

What do you think about the technology on board the next Google Pixel?