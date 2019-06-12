Latest Google Pixel 4 leak reveals a hole-punched display

Google Pixel 4 images are still leaking, although the launch of the device is not planned for October. After some heavily discussed images, which showed a fairly large camera module on the back, and a design similar to that of the future iPhones, today more images have appeared of the Pixel 4, published by Shivam Pandya on Twitter.

By way of warning, the prototype shown in the images appears to be inside one of those cases designed to conceal as much of the design of the device as possible. Anyway, you can see the elongated hole in the upper right part of the screen, which would house two photographic sensors, and also a lower, much thinner bezel than we have not seen on previous models.

The selfie camera is now in an oval hole at the top right. / © GSMArena.com

This means that the loudspeaker is no longer housed on the front, but looks down and is located at the bottom edge. The front bezels all appear to be quite similar, a symmetry that Google had not bothered to deploy before.

Note that these images contradict previous leaks in some respects. An image also showed the new Pixel along with what appears to be a Pixel 2 XL, so most likely, the other device in the image is the Pixel 4 XL.

The bezels of the device are smaller. / © GSMArena.com

We also have to consider that rumors suggest that Google has three design teams working simultaneously and independently on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, without any coordination between them. At the end of the process, the company will select the design to use definitively. Apparently, this is Google's strategy to avoid suffering design failures in its line, following the great difference in appearance between the Pixel 3 XL with its large notch, and the Pixel 3 with its large bezels, in a market where the bezels are disappearing.

The Pixel 4 in the company of what appears to be a Pixel 2 XL. / © GSMArena.com

What do you think about these new images of the future Google device?