Pixel 4 video leak shows Google's new phone from every angle

Google is no stranger to leaks when it comes to its annual Pixel smartphone launch, and 2019 is no different. A hands-on video, which shows the device from every angle, has surfaced online. There are also more details about the phone coming out of the Android 10 source code.

A retailer from Malaysia has posted a video to Facebook that shows the Google Pixel 4 being handled. First spotted by Slashleaks , it gives us the best look at what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL . It's clearly been rooted, but the Google logo is visible on the back and we will be stunned if this is not the final design. The phone is only about a month away from its official launch, so it's not surprising that these are now showing up in the wild. You can watch the video below.

Android 10 code suggests 90HZ display

Elsewhere, the guys at XDA Developers have been digging around in the code of the newly released Android 10 software update. They found data referring to a refresh rate switch only being available for a device codenamed the "P19". It seems highly likely that P19 is the new Pixel, and the refresh rate mentioned is the heavily rumored 90Hz display we've been expecting.

The Pixel 4 will have some new tech on board for facial recognition / © Google

Google appears to be calling this its Smooth Display. The code suggests that Google will be able to switch between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on the content on the screen. That sounds cool.

We will know everything about the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL next month when it will officially be unveiled. Are you excited for it?