Google Pixel 4 XL: 5 cameras and no sign of notch

Leaked images and video give us all the clues we needed to know what the design of the Pixel 4 (XL) looks like in great detail. Google's long-awaited flagship, due to arrive in the last quarter of 2019, is going to leave many people with their mouths open...

Google itself had already revealed in its Twitter account an image of the back of the smartphone, which showed a photographic module that seemed to have more than one sensor breaking with what has so far sent the tradition of what for many is the best camera in the world of smartphones. Now, thanks to OnLeaks we know much more. Or rather we know everything. The famous leaker has published exclusively in the medium Pricebaba several renders 5K high resolution and a video in which we can see even the smallest detail of the design of what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL.

No notch and what looks like a triple rear camera for the Google Pixel 4 XL. / © @OnLeaks @Pricebaba

Triple rear camera and no notch.

As we can see in the image above, the rear camera, now housed in a square module, would have 3 sensors: two main sensors and what appears to be a ToF. One of them would be the aforementioned 16 MP telephoto lens that came to the fore last week.

What we hadn't seen until now was the front. In it there is not even a trace of the notch presented by its predecessor, the Google Pixel 3 XL. However, instead of a notch, the top edge is enlarged a little more than normal and houses a double front chamber, which will probably be similar to those of the Pixel 3 XL. Looks like the Google guys are throwing the house out the window in the photographic sector.

Despite the large top bezel, the screen will have a large dimension: 6.25 inches diagonal, the leaker points out. The Pixel 4 XL would be 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, 1 month after delivering your very first glimpse at the #Pixel4, here comes your very first full look at the #Pixel4XL! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba again -> https://t.co/mCQCOp5Pp1 pic.twitter.com/MeAIID0FDz — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July de 2019

When looking at the front of the smartphone we found nowhere a fingerprint sensor. So either it's under the screen or this mobile will be based on facial recognition unlocking.