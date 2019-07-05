The new Google Pixel 4 (XL) camera may not please everyone

The Google Pixel 4 (XL) is one of the flagships expected in the second half of 2019. The rumors about Google's future smartphone are becoming more numerous and the latest leaks on the net concern the camera.

The photographic section of the new Pixel will introduce something new compared to previous generations and this was unveiled by Google itself with a teaser a few weeks ago that showed the presence of a square area on the body that should house the cameras. I use the plural because for the first time on a Pixel, we might be getting more than one rear camera:

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The DXA team wanted to go deeper into the matter and found in the Google Camera code (version 6.3) the presence of a telephoto lens. In the Android Q Beta 5 received from a user, the updated version of the Google camera app hides in the code the string SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO (Sabre is the code name used by Google for the Super Res Zoom function), not present in version 6.2. In the list of ID sensors "rear telephoto" appears, which seems to refer to a rear telephoto lens.

The Pixel 4 could integrate a telephoto lens on the back. / © XDA Developers

The telephoto lens could, therefore, be the new entry for the camera of the Pixel 4 that, for the first time in the history of Pixel, will introduce two cameras on the back. This could mean that the new Pixels will not integrate a wide angle lens, used by more and more brands. Which of the two would you prefer to have at your disposal?