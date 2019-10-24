My initial euphoria around the Google Pixel 4 XL is already gone

Google's Pixel series hadn't really electrified me up to now, but the Pixel 4 was already causing excitement in my nerd's heart before the official release. After a long weekend with the Pixel 4 XL I would not miss it if it were gone, and I still put it down screaming every now and then. What's the big deal? Let me tell you.

Quite honestly, the Pixel 4 XL is actually the first Google smartphone that I wanted to, can and will test. So far there has always been at least one member of our editorial staff who was more eager to test the latest generation of Pixels. I wasn't attracted by the possibility of astrophotography on the Pixel 4, because why would you want to photograph a starry sky with so much light pollution when you live in a big city. The new 90 Hertz display did not appeal to me either. Manufacturers such as OnePlus, Asus and Razer were one step ahead of Google in this respect and have fast displays for their smartphones already. Google's just catching up.

Scrolling at 90 Hz - OnePlus 7T (right) vs. Pixel 4 XL / © AndroidPIT

Smooth display not always so smooth

The behavior of the Smooth Display on the Google Pixel 4 XL is also a bit strange. Since I already use the OnePlus 7 Pro and also the 7T and both are equipped with a 90 Hertz display, I already have experience with such fast displays. Compared to those two smartphones, the Google Pixel 4 leaves a strange feeling. It's as if it can't increase the refresh rate fast enough and long enough to 90 Hertz. A glance at the developer settings shows that the Pixel 4 XL has a switch that forces the display to run at 90 Hertz permanently. After a short search, my fear was confirmed via Reddit. At a display brightness of less than 75 percent, the Smooth Display is reduced to 60 Hertz. The full 90 Hertz is only available when the brightness is above 75 percent. Google certainly built this in to control the power consumption of the display. A larger battery would certainly have been better than installing such a threshold.

Smooth display with the handbrake applied / © AndroidPIT

Fast face ID system with a bitter aftertaste

Much more I like two other features of Pixel 4: Motion Sense and Face Unlock. Of course, many other Android smartphones already have the latter. Whether it's the simple solution via software and the selfie camera, as with most smartphones, or more technically complex as with Apple's Face ID on the iPhone. But I wanted to see how life is without a fingerprint sensor and find out whether Google's interpretation of Face Unlock is suitable for everyday use.

Google's facial recognition has a security problem / © AndroidPIT

Unfortunately, I have to say that Google's face recognition currently has a security problem. The attention detection that sees if you are looking at the smartphone has not yet been implemented. Is this relevant in everyday life? In my opinion, yes. Even though I always pay very close attention to the smartphones entrusted to me, there is still a bad feeling. Since Google is aware of the fact and an upgrade for Face Unlock will be added via a software update, it is foreseeable that my discomfort will (hopefully) soon go up in smoke.

Motion Sense is a feature with potential

Now we come to my favorite feature: Motion Sense. At first glance, it doesn't make much sense to operate the smartphone with it, which you hold in your hands most of the time anyway, via motion control. But there are already situations where it can make sense. Motion Sense can be used as an alternative to touch operation and voice control via Google Assistant. When cycling or driving a car one could use such a motion control for essential actions. Calling or rejecting a phone call, controlling music or simply adjusting the volume are useful actions that should be possible with the help of the radar chip and motion sense.