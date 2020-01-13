The Google Pixel 4a will have a hole-punched display and a headphone jack

Last May, Google dipped its toes into the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of the Pixel 3a. This year, we're expecting this strategy to continue with the Pixel 4a. Here's everything we know so far.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been on the market for a while now, and they brought a lot of new tech to Mountain View's in-house mobile hardware. However, with the Pixel 4a and 4a XL, we're not expecting a lot of this new stuff to make the jump to the more affordable models. That doesn't mean there won't be some welcome feature returning from older Pixel phones though!

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL launched in May 2019. Google should stick to the same release schedule this year and I would expect to see the 4a and 4a XL sometime in the spring. Sales of the Pixel 3a phones were very good, so there is little chance Google will abandon the mid-range at this stage. We should see them at the Google I/O 2020 developer conference.

Thanks to new renders published on 91mobiles, some design choices about the Pixel 4a series can now be revealed. Unsurprisingly, the 90Hz display and Soli radar chip that were behind some of the more innovative features on the Pixel 4 phones will not be included in the more affordable versions. That means a return to the traditional fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphones and a hole-punched display for the selfie camera rather than the large top bezel which houses all the face unlock tech. There should also be a 3.5mm headphone jack included on the new Pixel 4a phones, which will come as a nice surprise for fans of wired headphones.

This is how the Google Pixel 4a could look. / © 91mobiles

The Pixel 4a looks like it's going to be a 5.7-inch display, which is slightly larger than the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a. On the back, we can see that the camera module looks similar to that on the regular Pixel 4, but rather than a dual camera Google has opted to include just a single camera and an LED flash. The charging port on the bottom is USB-C, but that's not a huge surprise.

In terms of power, we're expecting these new phones to come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could also be a 6GB/128GB version.

The hole-punched display and thin bezels mean that Soli radar will probably not be in the 4a and 4a XL. / © 91mobiles

The Google Pixel 3a launched at $399, and it seems likely Google will follow this guideline again. If there is not Soli radar tech and only a single camera, $350 would not be out of the question here either. The mid-range market has gotten a lot busier than it was 12-months ago and Google could reduce the RRP in order to be more competitive. We'll have to wait and see closer to the launch of the phone.

