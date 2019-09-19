Google reportedly buried the Pixel Watch years ago

While the fans are still waiting for Pixel Watch , it now seems clear: Google stopped the project years ago, for good reason.

Next month Google's next Pixel event will take place, and quite a few experts predict that the search giant will present its first smartwatch there, as was anticipated in previous years too. According to a report by Business Insider, however, this is virtually impossible, because Google is said to have crushed the smartwatch project years ago. A Pixel Watch has been out of the running since 2016. The report states that the decision was preceded by a long discussion:

The eleventh-hour decision not to release the product set Google on an erratic course in the smartwatch market that has included a major name change and left partners, app developers, and customers scratching their heads. Despite being one of the first companies to recognize the potential for smartwatch technology, Google has been relegated to the status of a bit player, seemingly struggling to comprehend why the playbook that made it the dominant player in smartphones has failed to do the trick with watches.

Google insiders have confirmed the report. The first Pixel Watch was to be produced by LG and was already more or less finished, but never came to the market. The design and the way the watch worked with Pixel smartphones were obviously not to the taste of the responsible team at Google.

The Puma smartwatch comes from the Fossil Group / © AndroidPIT

Smartwatches are successful on the market

Smartwatches have long been considered a failure, but are now selling well. The most important player on the market is the Fossil Group, which develops and sells smartwatches with Wear OS for numerous brands, including Armani, Diesel, Michael Kors and Puma. The watches are largely identical on the inside, and it's the design that makes them more of a fashion accessory than a sophisticated wrist computer. This is well received on the market, but apparently less so by Google itself.

