Google Play Awards 2019: the award-winning apps and games revealed
Google I/O 2019 is only a few hours from kicking off in style, but in the meantime, Google has already let the fun begin. To get the ball rolling, the Big G has decided to announce the apps and games which won the Google Play Awards 2019. Ready to download?
At this year's Google I/O, there's going to be a lot to take in. We will talk about smartphones, but also about other types of hardware. We will talk about Android, but Chrome OS and Fuchsia OS will certainly not be ignored. Above all, however, we will talk about programming, as we must remember that Google I/O is an event primarily intended for developers.
Again this year, Google has decided to award the best apps and games for Android, a way to give visibility to developers who are most committed to making quality apps. Here are the winners of this year's Google Play Awards!
Google Play Awards 2019 Winners
Standout Well-Being App
Best Accessibility Experience
Best Social Impact
Most Beautiful Game
Best Living Room Experience
Most Inventive
Standout Build for Billions Experience
Best Breakthrough App
Best Breakthrough Game
Do you agree with the winners chosen by Google? Have you tried these apps? Let us know in the comments!
Source: Google Blog
No comments