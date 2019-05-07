We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Google Play Awards 2019: the award-winning apps and games revealed
Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Google I/O 2019 is only a few hours from kicking off in style, but in the meantime, Google has already let the fun begin. To get the ball rolling, the Big G has decided to announce the apps and games which won the Google Play Awards 2019. Ready to download?

At this year's Google I/O, there's going to be a lot to take in. We will talk about smartphones, but also about other types of hardware. We will talk about Android, but Chrome OS and Fuchsia OS will certainly not be ignored. Above all, however, we will talk about programming, as we must remember that Google I/O is an event primarily intended for developers.

Again this year, Google has decided to award the best apps and games for Android, a way to give visibility to developers who are most committed to making quality apps. Here are the winners of this year's Google Play Awards!

Google Play Awards 2019 Winners

Standout Well-Being App

Best Accessibility Experience

Best Social Impact

Wisdo app
How are you feeling today? / © Google Play Store

Most Beautiful Game

Best Living Room Experience

Most Inventive

Standout Build for Billions Experience

Canva app
The only limit will be your creativity! / © Google Play Store

Best Breakthrough App

slowly app
Make penpal friends! / © Google Play Store

Best Breakthrough Game

Do you agree with the winners chosen by Google? Have you tried these apps? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Google Blog

