Google+ will close its doors to the public on April 2nd

It's no longer a surprise. Google is shutting down its Google+ social network , which was launched eight years ago to compete with Facebook. After its bitter failure, the Mountain View company has finally announced its timetable for phasing out Google+.

Finally, we know the date on which Google+ will close its doors, at least to the public. Google+ will start closing personal accounts (of consumers) from April 2. Users who wish to do so can download all their Google+ data until then. The good news is that photos on Google Photos will not be deleted. For G Suite customers, the Google+ accounts of these users will also remain active.

Google has specified that the process of closing accounts for individuals will take place over several months. As a result, some users may still see their content posted on the platform for some time to come.

However, as of February 4, Google will prohibit the possibility of creating new Google+ profiles, pages, communities or events. In the coming weeks, you will also not be able to connect to websites with Google+, which may sometimes be replaced by a Google login button.

Facebook never really suffered from the competition with Google+.

Similarly, if you use Google+ to comment on your own site or other sites, this feature will be removed from Blogger as of February 4 and other websites as of March 7. All your Google+ comments will be deleted as of April 2, 2019. If you are a developer using Google+ APIs or a Google+ connection, several procedures exist. Google encourages you to visit this link for more information.

The history of Google+ is therefore definitely coming to an end. The social network failed to find its audience. Despite the American giant's efforts to improve it, the competition from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has been too strong.

Do you still use Google+? Let us know in the comments.