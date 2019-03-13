Google sets a date to reveal its 'future of gaming'
Google has confirmed on Tuesday that a big gaming announcement from Mountain View is about to drop in less than a week. The Alphabet subsidiary has aptly chosen to reveal its take on ''the future of gaming'' at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.
Today Google shared the following teaser video that takes us through a series of fantastic locales and reaffirms the specific date of the reveal: March 19.
The video doesn't have any concrete details about what exactly Google will unveil at GDC but the 'gather around' phrase is part of a URL address on the Google Store, which is where Google offers hardware products like the Pixel smartphones and tablets, and Google Home speakers. The most we can guess at is that it will enable a variety of gaming experiences, but how exactly, we don't know.
A Pixel game console or Project Stream?
This connection to the Google Store presents the intriguing possibility that Google could actually announce some kind of hardware product that may tie in to the existing Pixel or Home brands.
Another possibility is more in line with expectations and that is that the reveal will be to do with Project Stream, Google's game streaming service that recently went through a beta trial with users streaming Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey in their browsers. Speaking of Ubisoft, former Ubisoft producer and Motive Studios founder Jade Raymond just announced that she had taken on a VP role at an unspecified Google department, so she may be connected to the development of the new Google gaming product.
Google's GDC keynote will start Tuesday, 10 AM PST, and you can watch the live stream below:
We've previously written about how Google's ''Yeti'' gaming initiative was rumored to involve streaming, a hardware product, and of course the acquisition of key talent within the industry. Now it seems we'll see the rumors bear fruit, but what exactly will it entail? A full-on gaming console to take on the PlayStation and Xbox? A streaming gadget along the lines of the ill-fated Steam Link? The much discussed 'Netflix for games'? We'll find out in just a few days.
What developer in his right mind, will go with yet another Google platform, that is likely to be discontinued in a year or two!?