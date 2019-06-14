Google Stadia: price, availability and confirmed games

During its dedicated event at E3 2019, Google finally announced all the news related to its streaming platform of video games, Stadia. Here's everything you need to know about prices, supported games, requirements and availability.

The service will be available from November with 31 games available at launch. To play, you will need to use a Chromecast device or any device that can run the Chrome browser.

How much does Google Stadia cost?

Access to Google Stadia will be available free of charge, but only at 1080p 30 fps resolution and stereo audio. This free option, called Stadia Base, will only become available in 2020, and you will have to buy individual games like normal.

Google Stadia Pro will be available by subscribing to a monthly subscription at the price of $9.99 (£8.99 in the UK) per month. This includes the ability to play for free some titles, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey, DOOM, Destiny 2, The Division 2 and Tomb Raider, at 4K HDR 60 fps resolution and 5.1 surround sound (8K 120 fps as soon as it becomes available). Other titles in the Stadia library can be purchased at a discount for Pro subscribers.

Stadia Founder's Edition includes the limited edition Night Blue controller. / © Google

The official Stadia controller is not a device that you will necessarily have to buy, but if you are interested, the price of the kit, which is called "Stadia: Founder's Edition" is $129. The price includes the Stadia Controller Night Blue (limited edition) including a Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, three months free subscription to Google Stadia Pro, the possibility to choose your personalized name (gamertag) and the Founder's Badge. The pre-orders are already available with shipments scheduled for November 2019.

You can also buy the games individually if you do not want to subscribe to Google Stadia Pro.

What you need to play with Google Stadia

Technically any device that is capable of running the Chrome browser, then PC, smartphone and tablet. But not only that: you can also use a Chromecast device. Of course, to enjoy the best content of Google Stadia, we recommend Chromecast Ultra.

Chromecast Ultra is also included in the $129 price of the Founder's Edition. / © Google

As for the minimum requirements in terms of Internet connection, Google expects the need for 10 Mbps in download and 1 Mbps in upload. However, at this speed you will certainly not enjoy an adequate level of quality (720p at most). Google recommends at least 35 Mbps in download to play without problems at 4K 60 fps resolution, since the bandwidth used will be about 20GB per hour.

You don't need to use the Stadia controller to enjoy the service, but if you don't have your own controller it could be a worthwhile investment at $69 in the US and £59 in the UK. It comes in three colors – white, black and wasabi green.

What games are included in Google Stadia:

Google Stadia will debut in November 2019 with about 60 titles to its credit from a variety of studios, including:

Bandai Namco: Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Bethesda: DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood

DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood Bungie: Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Capcom: Games to be announced soon

Games to be announced soon Coatsink: Get Packed

Get Packed Codemasters: GRID

GRID Deep Silver: Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Drool: Thumper

Thumper Electronic Arts: Games to be announced soon

Games to be announced soon Giants Software: Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 Larian Studios: Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 nWay Games: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Rockstar: Games to be announced soon

Games to be announced soon Sega: Football Manager

Football Manager SNK: Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown Square Enix: Final Fantasy XV - Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Final Fantasy XV - Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2K: NBA 2K, Borderlands 3

NBA 2K, Borderlands 3 Tequila Works: Gylt

Gylt Warner Bros: Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 THQ: Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis Ubisoft: Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2

How to Pre-order Google Stadia Founder's Edition

The preorders for the Founder's Edition are already open at the price of $129 at this link. Shipments will start during the month of November. You can also give your 3-month Stadia subscription to a friend with the Buddy Pass, included in Founder's Edition.

Are you considering Google Stadia? What is your current gaming setup like?