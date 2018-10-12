Google Translate’s camera can now read 13 additional languages
Google has announced that it can now visually translate 13 new languages including Arabic, Hindi, Thai and Vietnamese using the camera feature in the Google Translate app.
The additions take the total number of languages that Google can visually translate to almost 50. Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam were also added this week. According to Babbel, the language learning platform, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, and Punjabi are four of the top 10 most spoken languages in the world.
Google Translate uses a machine learning system knows as Neural Machine Translation (NMT) which can translate text in real time. By pointing your camera the text it will appear in your chosen translated language on your display. You can also take a photo of the text and choose which sections to translate by dragging your finger across the screen.
The technology is not perfect, but it can be a life-saver when trying to read a menu or important information in a foreign country.
The new languages will be rolling out to both Android and iOS versions of the app immediately.
Via: The Verge Source: Venture Beat
I use Translate for French on several trips a year to Quebec, usually the offline dictionary. I was very glad when the file sizes were radically reduced a few years ago - competitors still have huge downloads for offline use. (I had a headscratching experience of failed language downloads on a new Android N tablet - turned out the system ad blocker I use prevents Translate downloads. Thankfully it can be whitelisted.)