Google vs Huawei: why Android could be the big loser in the end

I must apologize - the title is actually not precise. Actually, Google/Alphabet and Huawei do not face each other as opponents. Rather, it is the Trump government that seems to be fighting a proxy war - and playing high-stakes poker at the same time.

Huawei and the USA have never been good friends anyway. In December of last year, Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, head of finance at Huawei, allegedly for violating Iran's sanctions at the instigation of the USA.

But that was ten years ago, so you might ask yourself: how exactly does Huawei spy? Is it guaranteed that perhaps a hardware manufacturer will not modify a circuit board of a US telephone in such a way that it offers a backdoor? Such an approach would certainly be extremely difficult to prove.

This is certainly not to be dismissed completely. I can still remember 2009 well when an industry insider told me that several German companies were not allowed to use Huawei technologies in their networks. At the time, it was possible to prove suspicious data traffic.

Almost all telephones are manufactured in the People's Republic of China. Worldwide! This does not only mean the well-known Chinese brands such as Huawei or Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor (which will probably also be affected by this ban due to their proximity to Huawei) or OnePlus. But of course also those from Nokia or Apple. Now the USA is accusing Huawei's technology of being a gateway to Chinese espionage and sabotage.

With the fact that it has blacklisted the Chinese telecommunications manufacturer Huawei, making it impossible for American companies to do business with Huawei, America is apparently in the clear for the time being. But there are also some considerations that could make Huawei retaliate - and in the end take revenge first against Google, and then the USA.

Shortly before this, the Chinese company ZTE also had very similar problems. The USA also accused the group of having violated sanctions and banned US suppliers such as Qualcomm, Intel and Google from selling goods and services to ZTE. However, the Chinese were able to free themselves from the embargo in exchange for a payment of 400 million US dollars and the replacement of the entire top management.

In this context, it is surprising that the new punishments are aimed quite one-sidedly at Huawei and its subsidiaries. Especially since the current punishment can be described as quite draconian.

Hard times are dawning for the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer

The break with Google should be extremely painful for Huawei - or will be. After all, thanks to Android and great hardware and software, the company has become the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer in recent years. It is doubtful that Huawei can maintain this position without an agreement with Google. Many customers are likely to be insecure and then switch to other brands - a smartphone without Google services is not sexy enough.

All smartphone manufacturers with Android should be warned from now on. Their dependency on Android is obviously a sword of Damocles with unpredictable dangers. Of course it is quite possible that we, the public, do not know enough of the many machinations in the background and that the US government is taking a reasonable step here. A fishy aftertaste remains nevertheless and a clear public rationale for this very rare and drastic step is missing.

As the CEO of a hardware manufacturer, I would at least be worried and try to forge new software alliances - just to be independent of Android. The fact that Samsung, as well as Huawei, has such a plan in the back pocket, has been circulated for a long time. Who knows - maybe they'll open soon and the biggest smartphone manufacturers will turn the tables. Customers might be ready for such a step - far from all smartphone users need all Google services.

Because one thing should be clear: a smartphone needs an operating system. But an operating system also needs smartphones. The balance of this system is now upset. Let's see how it settles in the future.

It could turn out at the end that the pendulum swings back violently - and strikes.