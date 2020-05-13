New true wireless headphones let you choose in-ear or earbud design

Swedish audio brand, Happy Plugs, had today announced the addition of the Air 1 Plus to its family of truly wireless headphones. This marks the fifth generation of true wireless headphones for the brand, and they slot in as the company’s flagship product.

The new Happy Plugs headphones are an AirPods-style design with a bit more Scandinavian swagger added. What’s interesting here is that the new Air 1 Plus come in earbud and in-ear style options, so consumers can choose the style that offers maximum comfort based on personal fit preferences. Both versions are priced the same.

Designed in Sweden, the Air 1 Plus offer Qualcomm’s aptX codec. Unfortunately, there is no support for aptx HD, which typically found on high-end headphones. The Air 1 Plus also support AAC and SBC.

The new generation Qualcomm CVC 8.0 clear voice and wind noise reduction microphone technology is on board, however, as is the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

The Air 1 Plus are rather stylishly designed. / © Happy Plugs

Fully charged, the Happy Plugs Air 1 Plus lets you stream 6.5 hours of your favorite tunes on-the-go. There's a 40 mAh battery in each earbud and a 630 mAh battery in the case. The storage and charging case holds another five charges, giving you up to 40 total hours of playback. A 10-minute USB-C quick charge gives you up to 90 minutes of playtime.

The Air 1 Plus are controlled by 14 different touch controls. You can manage music and calls with a single touch, adjust the volume, or access Siri or Google Assistant.

“With our fifth generation of truly wireless headphones we’ve given our fans a more powerful experience and better sound in the same compact design. We even boosted the battery by more than 185% to 40 hours of playtime compared to the previous model. At Happy Plugs, we never stop challenging the boundaries of performance and design and this obsession has led us to become a market leader in fashion tech”, said Andreas Vural, founder of Happy Plugs.

The Air 1 Plus costs $99.99 in the USA, €99.99 in Europe, and £89.99 in the UK. This pitches them $60 cheaper than Apple’s standard AirPods, but right into the mix of a market where established audio brands like JBL and Cambridge Audio are competing.

The Air 1 Plus will be available for presale on happyplugs.com from May 13 and come in five colors: white, black, gold, pink gold, and white marble. The Air 1 Plus will be available worldwide and shipping starts on May 27, 2020.