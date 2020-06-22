Happy Plugs Air 1 Plus review: style over sound

The Air 1 Plus are the fifth generation of true wireless earbuds from the Swedish audio brand, Happy Plugs. The interesting thing about these is that you can choose either an in-ear design or a classic earbud design. I gave both variants a listen to see how the Stockholm headphones stacked up against the competition.

Style over durability

Happy Plugs has gone with a classic AirPods-style design here with a stem. The stem is more of an oval tube then a true cylinder. The tips of the stem feature design accents that are matched on the earbuds and the case. In black or white, this could be considered a classic, almost minimalist design, but you get the option to go a bit more bling with the marble and gold option.

The case is very compact (69x54x23mm) and can slip into any trouser or jacket pocket without any major bulges emerging. On the side is the USB-C port for charging and the four LEDs for indicating the battery percentage. I have no real complaints about the charging case. It is not as solid or well-made as some of the competition, and the lid does not have a strong, satisfying snap to it like you get on the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, but it's fine for daily use.

The Air 1 Plus charging case is very compact. / © AndroidPIT

One baffling design decision regards the packaging. The Air 1 Plus come in a clear plastic box and to keep everything in place and looking smart during transportation, the case itself is held into the plastic mold with a sticky glue-like substance. It means that when you pull the case out of the box, you are left with gunk all over the back. It comes off with a bit of soap and water, but it's not exactly a nice unboxing experience when you've just paid $100 for a product.

The overall build quality is a slight disappointment at this price point too. I would expect the plastics to feel a bit higher quality for a hundred bucks. The plus side is the headphones and case are very light (3.75g for each earbud, 47g for the case), but I'd always take a more solid build over a couple of grams saved here or there.