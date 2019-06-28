Harry Potter Wizards Unite is getting its own magical summer festival

Summer festivals often involve some kind of reality-warping experience, but Niantic's parties eschew illegal chemicals (at least, officially) in favor of the magic of technology (or in this case, is it the technology of magic?). Like it's predecessor, Pokémon GO, Harry Potter Wizards Unite is getting its own festival for Potterheads to party in the real world.

Niantic has confirmed that it will be throwing a two day Wizards Unite festival in the White River State Park of Indianapolis, Indiana over the Labor day weekend: August 31 – September 1. Similar to how it works for the US versions of Niantic's previous Pokémon GO Fests (which takes place the next state over in Chicago, Illinois), attendees will need to buy tickets to attend. We don't yet know how much these tickets will cost, but Niantic plans to open up the ticket sales via a lottery.

Real world meetups have been a staple of Niantic's games even before they hit it big with Pokémon GO. For example, Ingress had meetups all around the world in events known as 'anomalies'. These give the community of players a chance to meet up and participate in their love of their game, and in the case of Harry Potter Wizards Unite, we expect the visual ante to be raised, with cosplay and such to display the mythology of the wizarding world.

“Real-world events are part of Niantic’s DNA, bringing players from all walks of life together in the name of adventure, exploration and creating lasting friendships," Bill Kilday, Niantic’s vice president of marketing and live events, said in a press release. “The incredible White River State Park is surrounded by the rich culture and history of Indianapolis and will be the perfect location for our inaugural Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event."

It's not just for socializing, however. Niantic has teased that "a variety of interactive experiences bridging the in-game experience with the real world." Previously, Niantic has made extra in-game goodies available at such events, such as an exclusive pokémon, for example. Perhaps fortunate Wizards Unite players will be able to discover some secrets or extra goodies on the occasion.