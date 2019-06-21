Harry Potter Wizards Unite: starting tips and professions guide

Harry Potter Wizards Unite augmented reality game is now available to play in the UK and the US, and Potterheads in these countries are already embarking on their quests to protect the Wizarding world's secrets. All the game mechanics and options in are wrapped up in Potterverse jargon, so we'll explain what's going on to help you have the best possible start.

Good news if your geeky interests also cross over into Pokémon Go, since this game is also made by Niantic Labs, uses the same location data and shares many aspects, albeit under different names.

Quick start guide

First thing's first. When you open the app, you'll be prompted to log in via Facebook or Google. Easy! Google's probably a better bet here if you're concerned about privacy. For your profile picture, you can take a selfie and customize it with AR items like a wizards robe and hat, Hagrid's beard or even Harry Potter's distinctive lightning scar. There are some preset images available if you're shy about showing your face though. Then, you're asked to enter your first and last name. This is just for roleplaying purposes, for NPCs to address you not for other players, who don't see this information. The second name input is the handle that others will know you by when they add you as a friend.

Choosing a house

You can freely choose your house, no Sorting Hat here! That's a bit sad, but at least you'll get to pick your favorite. If you'd rather roleplay the Hat choosing for you, then try one of the many online personality quizzes that will assign you a house. Ultimately, House is not so relevant in game. Instead, the professions, detailed below, are what's important.

Wait, what am I doing?

You're a new member of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force — a group that works to protect the Ministry of Magic’s masquerade and keep the existence of the wizarding world secret from the muggle public. A strange magic oddity called 'The Calamity' is causing artifacts and creatures from the wizarding world appear in 'real' world.

Your mission is to discover these magical anomalies called "Foundables", wave your wand at them (by tracing your finger on the screen) and banish them back to where they came from. Easy enough, and the important locations of Foundables are local landmarks along the line of how it's done in Pokémon Go and Ingress. Some encounters will resist you, and you'll need to use combat spells. As you progress in the game, you'll upgrade your stats and spells to help you beat more difficult combat encounters.

Good luck! Once you have a few levels under your belt, it's time to choose your profession.