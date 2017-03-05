Has LG really made a smartphone users want?

On February 26, we welcomed the arrival of the new LG G6. The smartphone offers important new features compared to its predecessor, has an unusual 18:9 screen format and has abandoned the modular design. This year the South Korean company has done its best attempt to create a smartphone that meets the needs of users. But was it a success?

Big screen and compact design

LG got so involved in the development of their new LG G6 that, during the official announcement, the manufacturer couldn't help but blurt out the news regarding the optimized software and the unusual display. The screen is the smartphone’s most distinguishing feature: it encompasses IPS-LCD technology, 5.7-inches diagonally, a thin bezel, atypical 18:9 format, 2,880 x 14,40 pixel qHD resolution, all within a unibody casing which, as we checked for ourselves at the event, can be used in one hand with no problems.

Large screen, compact design. / © AndroidPIT

The LG G6, notwithstanding the diagonal size, is smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and benefits from the maximum available space on the front of the device.

To redeem itself from the poor LG G5, the South Korean company decided to renew its flagship device to meet the users' needs. Therefore, it decided to give the device an Android phablet feel with a minimalist design and by making it easy to use, which will please those of you that want a large screen to play games, read, surf the internet, etc.

Other than the big screen, what else does it offer?

The compact display and size of the device are not the only measures taken by the brand with the users in mind. The LG G6 has IP68 certification, a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, Android Nougat, optimized software, a promising camera and a mini-jack for headsets.

The LG G6 has lost the modular friends but the mini-jack for headsets is still there

During the event, I met with Raffaele Cinquegrana, product manager at LG Electronics in Italy, who confirmed that the decision was made to abandon the modular concept, that was introduced on the LG G5, because they wanted to reach out to users' needs. The modular concept was innovative, but users didn’t like it as much as was expected by LG (whether because of its impracticality or the cost of the modules). That’s why the G6 does not come in modular form.

The LG G6 has lost its modular friends. / © AndroidPIT

The removable battery has also disappeared. For some, this may be a downer, but hopefully the increase of 500 mAh available compared to the previous generation, Doze mode and the quick charge technology will help ease the pain.

The mini-jack for headsets is still present though. With certain brands (particularly Lenovo and Apple) having disposed of them, LG decided to keep it in order to provide a more rounded user experience. Wireless headphones and headsets are becoming more and more popular, but many users still use wired headphones and headsets. So why disappoint them?

An alternative to the Galaxy Note 7?

At first glance, the LG G6 is an interesting smartphone. Easy on the eye, with its metallic unibody made of glass and metal, plus, if you take a look at the technical specifications, the LG G6 was introduced as a safe and reliable device. A (indirect) reference to the Note 7 fiasco was made during the press conference in saying that the South Korean brand paid special attention to the battery and that various security tests had been completed.

The LG G6 could attract the users that were let down by the explosive Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The LG G6 doesn’t include the latest generation in processors, but the Snapdragon 821, thanks to the software optimization, allows the smartphone to function without a hitch.

Finally, users that were let down by the Note 7, read this: the LG G6 is ready to meet your needs with its large screen, IP68 certification, wide-angle camera and all the other features that the smartphone has. All without risk of it going up in flames. The absence of the Galaxy S8 at the MWC seems to have given an extra leg-up to the LG beauty. It’s price? So far, no price was confirmed for the US, but from what LG has unveiled in the past, we can bet it would be between $500 and $700.

Now, we'll just have to wait and see what future LG G6 owners say. The brand’s expectations are high, following the disappointing LG G5 sales and with the effort made in creating the new generation. Is the LG G6 the smartphone that you’ve been looking for?