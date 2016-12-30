Secret tips and hacks for smartphones

There’s more in your smartphone than you think. These secret tips and tricks awaken untapped potential. Whether with or without an app: you should absolutely try what we show you here. Update: you can now play the Android Easter Egg with several users.

Multiplayer in Easter Egg: eggs for everyone

The Android Easter Egg, introduced with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, allows you to play with multiple friends at the same time on a single. For this, go to the information on the device and tap multiple times on Android version. Then press and hold down the M. Tap on the plus sign until you have enough teammates and then start the game.

The Easter Egg has an Easter egg / © AndroidPIT

Use the built-in file explorer

You probably do not need a file explorer app. To explore, just go into the settings under Memory & USB. Then you can scan the file system and handle files.

Since Android Marshmallow an explorer is already integrated. / © AndroidPIT

Time-saving connection to WiFi with WPS push button

Did you know that you can connect to secured WiFi without typing the password? There’s a button at the router that will save you from searching for the WiFi key and its lengthy installation. Sometimes it will ask you to Log in, or WPS / Reset, or you'll just see the double arrow symbol, like what you can see below:

The WPS push button helps many routers and smartphones to connect quickly.. / © AndroidPIT

WiFi Protected Setup hides itself behind all that; a simple authentication method allows access to your WiFi router for a short period of time, which also has a push button on its device. Go to the WiFi menu on your smartphone, open Advanced and then tap on WPS push button. The connection should happen within a few seconds.

Accelerated animations

Go to the developer settings and set all Animation times to 0.5. The menus will then fold twice as fast and makes the smartphone feel as though it’s working in fast-motion.

The developer options include simple Android tweaks. / © AndroidPIT

Get important settings on the home screen

Is there somewhere in the settings that you access on a regular basis? Whether it's the dual-SIM management, Bluetooth or WiFi, the settings app has 1x1 widgets for quick access. You can even put them on your home screen.

Settings widgets are a hit! / © AndroidPIT

Operate the smartphone with a mouse

Is your display broken and the touchscreen doesn’t work? Or do you fancy a round of Open TTD, but are nervous about using the touch operation? Connect a USB mouse. You only need a USB OTG cable, and then you can begin. You can also connect gamepads, USB sticks and more with the adapter. Do it and your iPhone friends will be turning green with envy. Here is a microUSB OTG adapter, and one for Type-C.

Android also has a mouse cursor. / © AndroidPIT

Use new features from the Android updates

With the large operating system updates we receive its easy to overlook small innovations and not use them. For the most part, they are practical and very cool. With Marshmallow, for example, there’s a sophisticated notification function, and your ability to pin individual apps is great. In Nougat, the split screen is very good as this finally enables you to watch YouTube and chat on WhatsApp at the same time.

Use secret codes

Smartphone manufacturers and providers also offer codes that you can type into the number field of your phone app. With these, you can switch off the mailbox, display the IMEI or enter secret menus.

Which Android hacks do you use on a daily basis? Are there any we've missed that you would have liked to see included? Let us know in the comments!