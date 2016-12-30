Secret tips and hacks for smartphones
There’s more in your smartphone than you think. These secret tips and tricks awaken untapped potential. Whether with or without an app: you should absolutely try what we show you here. Update: you can now play the Android Easter Egg with several users.
Multiplayer in Easter Egg: eggs for everyone
The Android Easter Egg, introduced with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, allows you to play with multiple friends at the same time on a single. For this, go to the information on the device and tap multiple times on Android version. Then press and hold down the M. Tap on the plus sign until you have enough teammates and then start the game.
Use the built-in file explorer
You probably do not need a file explorer app. To explore, just go into the settings under Memory & USB. Then you can scan the file system and handle files.
Time-saving connection to WiFi with WPS push button
Did you know that you can connect to secured WiFi without typing the password? There’s a button at the router that will save you from searching for the WiFi key and its lengthy installation. Sometimes it will ask you to Log in, or WPS / Reset, or you'll just see the double arrow symbol, like what you can see below:
WiFi Protected Setup hides itself behind all that; a simple authentication method allows access to your WiFi router for a short period of time, which also has a push button on its device. Go to the WiFi menu on your smartphone, open Advanced and then tap on WPS push button. The connection should happen within a few seconds.
Accelerated animations
Go to the developer settings and set all Animation times to 0.5. The menus will then fold twice as fast and makes the smartphone feel as though it’s working in fast-motion.
Get important settings on the home screen
Is there somewhere in the settings that you access on a regular basis? Whether it's the dual-SIM management, Bluetooth or WiFi, the settings app has 1x1 widgets for quick access. You can even put them on your home screen.
Operate the smartphone with a mouse
Is your display broken and the touchscreen doesn’t work? Or do you fancy a round of Open TTD, but are nervous about using the touch operation? Connect a USB mouse. You only need a USB OTG cable, and then you can begin. You can also connect gamepads, USB sticks and more with the adapter. Do it and your iPhone friends will be turning green with envy. Here is a microUSB OTG adapter, and one for Type-C.
Use new features from the Android updates
With the large operating system updates we receive its easy to overlook small innovations and not use them. For the most part, they are practical and very cool. With Marshmallow, for example, there’s a sophisticated notification function, and your ability to pin individual apps is great. In Nougat, the split screen is very good as this finally enables you to watch YouTube and chat on WhatsApp at the same time.
Use secret codes
Smartphone manufacturers and providers also offer codes that you can type into the number field of your phone app. With these, you can switch off the mailbox, display the IMEI or enter secret menus.
Which Android hacks do you use on a daily basis? Are there any we've missed that you would have liked to see included? Let us know in the comments!
11 comments
My android tablet's hangouts dialer couldn't do *#*#4636#*#*, it just called the number. (It's a Digiland Insignia model NS-P10A6100, if anyone wants to investigate.) It doesn't come with the standard phone app, nor a carrier plan.
So my HTC One M8 (5.0.1) doesn't have "about phone" and when you tap then hold the Android version, nothing happens....
It sounded like fun though.
Keep tapping it. When you get to the icon, then you hold it.
*#*#4636#*#* not working
Eh chlda ni hega ehnu chlao
*#*#4636#*#* is not work on my device.It said "This application is not work on this device". But some diagnosis is still work.
For some strange reason *#*#4636#*#* doesn't work on my Galaxy S5 running on Lollipop.
Samsung doesn't use the standard codes. It's been a long time since I've had to use them on a Samsung, but pretty sure a Google search will pop them up
Tip #1, Instant magnification can be very useful. I use several medical sites that do not provide in-app zooming so displayed documents are impossible to read. This fixes the problem!
But a few caveats are needed:
1. While activated, it is impossible to use the Keyboard - garbage input will result!
2. It is annoyingly easy to activate by mistake. For instance, when using the keyboard, quick use of the spacebar, delete, backspace, arrow keys, or just quick typing will activate the function, and cause the problem mentioned above. And, when doing anything on the screen that uses quick taps, such as when backing out of browser pages, the same thing will occur.
3. Pinching will adjust the zoom, but only to enlarge it further. Sometimes, 3X is just too much, and there's nothing available in between.
So... It is best to ONLY activate when absolutely needed, and de-activate as soon as done.
It should be noted that the *#*#4636#*#* code cannot be turned into a Contact number (with the information given), but must be typed or pasted manually into the phone's dialer each time. It functions instantly, without needing to dial.
But, the details it provides is really complex and very neat!
I think it was quite useful, I knew some already but only because I got the info of here. Not everyone is fully conversant with Android, and assume would be happy to find out these little extra functions, to be made use of that's why I'm here now.
What has nerdy stats got to do with making your Android more awesome?. This is just to fill your time with trying to look busy at work.System Ui tuner is only for Marshmallow, that sucks!