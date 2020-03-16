How to stay in shape without leaving the house

Around the world, people are staying home in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Whether you are working from home or self-isolating, there is no doubt that cabin fever can be a major problem. However, with these tips and tricks, you can keep your body and mind healthy without leaving the house.

Staying fit without leaving the house can be tough but with enough dedication, you can even run an ultra-marathon in your own apartment. I'm not suggesting that running 66 kilometers around your bedroom is a sensible option, but there are easier ways to make sure you don't lose your progress and let your general health and fitness slip when you are couped up at home.

Shortcuts:

There are a whole host of fitness apps on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store dedicated to working out at home. The great thing about these is that they often don't require any specialist equipment to get your heart pumping and your muscles working.

Home workouts can provide daily exercise routines for all your main muscle groups including your abs, chest, legs, arms, and butt. Most of the exercises can be done in your living room and you can use your own body weight as resistance. Here are some of the best apps for this.

Best home fitness apps:

Additional reading:

You may not be able to get a personal fitness trainer around to your house if you are living in lockdown conditions, but that doesn't mean professional help is not available. Thanks to YouTube, there are literally millions of videos online to help you with your home workouts. The market here is limitless, and there is something for everyone, but here are some of our favorites.

Best home workout videos on YouTube: