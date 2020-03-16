How to stay in shape without leaving the house
Around the world, people are staying home in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Whether you are working from home or self-isolating, there is no doubt that cabin fever can be a major problem. However, with these tips and tricks, you can keep your body and mind healthy without leaving the house.
Staying fit without leaving the house can be tough but with enough dedication, you can even run an ultra-marathon in your own apartment. I'm not suggesting that running 66 kilometers around your bedroom is a sensible option, but there are easier ways to make sure you don't lose your progress and let your general health and fitness slip when you are couped up at home.
Shortcuts:
- The best fitness apps for home workouts
- The best YouTube channels for home workouts
- How to eat a healthy diet at home
- The best home yoga apps and services
- The best home workouts for the elderly
The best fitness apps for home workouts
There are a whole host of fitness apps on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store dedicated to working out at home. The great thing about these is that they often don't require any specialist equipment to get your heart pumping and your muscles working.
Home workouts can provide daily exercise routines for all your main muscle groups including your abs, chest, legs, arms, and butt. Most of the exercises can be done in your living room and you can use your own body weight as resistance. Here are some of the best apps for this.
Best home fitness apps:
The best YouTube channels for home workouts
You may not be able to get a personal fitness trainer around to your house if you are living in lockdown conditions, but that doesn't mean professional help is not available. Thanks to YouTube, there are literally millions of videos online to help you with your home workouts. The market here is limitless, and there is something for everyone, but here are some of our favorites.
Best home workout videos on YouTube:
How to eat a healthy diet at home
Now, working out and keeping yourself physically active is all well and good but as any professional fitness instructor will tell you, you can't out-train a bad diet. Spending long periods of time at home, where boredom can easily set in, is a recipe for snacking. In order to track what you eat and maintain a healthy diet, it's useful to use apps. Here are some of the best ones.
Best healthy eating apps:
The best home yoga and pilates apps and services
Yoga is a fantastic form of exercise that many already do exclusively at home. Once you build up some knowledge of the basic positions and stretches, you can do yoga at home at your own pace and in your own time. However, for beginners, it's worth starting off with some basic tutorials to make sure you are breathing correctly and attempting positions that are within your ability at first. After all, the last thing you want is to do is get injured. Some of the better apps do require a subscription to get the most out of them, though.
Best yoga apps:
The best home workouts for the elderly
It's not all about getting ripped and working on your six-pack. For a lot of people in their later years, being stuck at home is a huge health issue as walking is a valuable form of exercise for retired citizens. Fortunately, there are apps and services that cater to this market, so no matter how old you are, you can still get a good workout no matter level of fitness you are at with the help of your smartphone or computer. Here are some of our favorite apps and services.
Best senior fitness apps:
Do you have any tips for staying fit and healthy at home? Share them in the comments section below.
