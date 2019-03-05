When it surfaced last week ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, Honda's new e Prototype melted hearts in our editorial office. The stylish little electric vehicle (EV) will be available for pre-order before the end of the year. The bad news for US motorists is that the adorable little car will only launch in Europe.

Honda also announced, as well as that it would be starting to take reservations for e Prototype, that production on the vehicle will also start this year.

Formerly known as the Honda Urban EV Concept when it was first teased back in 2017, the rear-wheel drive e Prototype has a range of 200 kilometers (124 miles) and can be charged from empty to 80 percent battery in just 30 minutes. Inside is a front bench seat and an ultra-wide display that spans the entire width of the car. Honda says it is trying to create a “lounge on wheels" with this design.

The interior features an ultra-wide dashboard display. / © The Verge

The huge driver and passenger doors are convertible style, and the door handles are flush to the bodywork, just like on the Tesla Model 3. This car, however, is not really aimed at Tesla fans. This is built for urban environments. For the fashionistas and hipsters to zip around town in style. Lots of short journeys and super fast charging in between.

The retro three-door design we are seeing today is much closer to the production model than the 2017 Urban EV Concept. The design seems to have been reigned in a little, though. The car we saw two years ago, pictured below, featured very retro white wheels, square front and rear headlights and was just a bit boxier and, let's face it, just swankier.

The original Honda Urban EV Concept from 2017. / © The Verge

Tom Gardner, Honda's senior vice president of Honda Motor Europe, said that the new e Prototype was part of Honda's plan to contribute to a movement that will see all European car sales become fully electric by 2025.

There is no word on price yet, but word on the street is that this thing could land in the UK for somewhere between £25,000 and £40,000. At that price, and with these looks, Honda will have a hot EV on its hands. Honda also said it will sell a limited run in Japan, but has no plans to bring it to the US.

The Honda e Prototype from behind. / © Engadget

Would you drive this car? Let us know in the comments below.