Honor 10 Lite officially launches with Android Pie

The Huawei sub-brand, Honor, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Honor 10 Lite. The mid-ranged device features a Kirin 710 processor and ships with Android 9 Pie.

The Honor 10 Lite features a huge, 6.2-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch at the top. This tiny notch design is becoming more and more of a trend in the mid-range, with devices such as the Realme 2 Pro also opting for the tiny notch style this year.

That's a 6.2-inch LCD display. / © PhoneArena

Inside the notch, the Chinese manufacturer has gone for a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. Around the back, there is a dual camera comprising of a 13-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel lens. The rear camera is powered by similar AI technology to that we have seen slowly filtering down from flagship phones to the mid-range this year.

The rear 24MP camera looks impressive on paper. / © PhoneArena

The Kirin 710 processor is supported by 4GB or 6GB of RAM, with internal options available up to 128GB. You can also expand the internal storage up to 512GB via microSD.

Overall, it is an impressive package. The sticking for some consumers will likely be the battery. At 3,000mAh, it is not the biggest available at this price point, and with that 6.2-inch LCD display to power it could struggle to reach a full day of battery life. The Honor 10 Lite does feature some of the AI features such as adaptive battery and adaptive brightness that we have seen on flagship phones from Huawei, however, to make up for the smallish battery. There is no USB Type-C on this device, but it does feature a headphone jack.

A 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port on the bottom. / © PhoneArena

The Honor 10 Lite will launch in four multiple gradient colors; Midnight Black, Lily White, Gradient Blue, and Gradient Red. It is available for purchase in China right now, and prices start at around $200 for the 6GB/64GB model. The 6GB/64GB model costs $245 and the 6GB/128GB model will set you back $275.

No news on when the Honor 10 Lite will come to American and European markets has been released, but if Honor does decide to bring this mid-range smartphone to the west, expect those prices to rise a little.

What do you think of the Honor 10 Lite? Would you like to see it come to your region? Let us know in the comments below.