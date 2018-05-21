OnePlus vs Honor: Carl Pei wins on stage

May 16th in London: OnePlus made its OnePlus 6 official, showing it to the same journalists who were sitting in front of George Zhao 24 hours earlier for the launch of the Honor 10. Two relatively small Chinese companies arrived in the English capital in the same week to make their devices official: it’s a challenge between the two teams on stage for the two launch events. OnePlus 6 hands-on: A first class smartphone

Honor 10 review: OnePlus has some to worry about

I am wary when it comes to email attachments. You too? 50 50 653 participants What Honor and OnePlus have in common Honor and OnePlus have several things in common: they are both Chinese companies, they focus on their respective communities of fans, both just presented two competitively priced high-end devices, and to do so, chose London as the venue for the event. Honor opted for the more central Old Billingsgate, OnePlate went with the more peripheral Copper Box Arena. Two different areas of the city, and quite far from each other. But the audience present was more or less the same: journalists from different parts of the world. YouTubers, influencers, and real fans of the brands. Everyone was seated in the semi-darkness in front of two large screen waiting to see two devices that they already knew a lot about from the rumors, hoping for some kind of surprise. How did it perform on the stage? There were no surprises, since everyone already knew everything about the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6. Of course, you can’t blame the brands. If you come to these events with the technical specifications and device images in your hands, the result is always the same. There’s no longer the enthusiasm of yesteryear. Carl Pei tried to excite us by anticipating that two devices would take the stage. In addition to the OnePlus 6, the manufacturer also made the Bullet Wireless earphones official. They are reminiscent of Apple’s Beats X, but promise high sound quality for 69 dollars. The presentations from George Zhao, CEO of Honor, and Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, were quite similar: both went through their companies’ histories and record numbers. Opinion by Jessica Murgia There’s no longer the same excitement when new smartphones are released. What do you think? 50 50 5 participants Zhao told us about Honor’s 200% growth in the UK during the first quarter of 2018 (hence the decision to select London as a host for the event), its successes in Russia (3rd place brand), India (5th in market share), and China (where it’s #1). Carl Pei talk about 2017, a golden year for the brand that sold 7000 models of the OnePlus 5 per minute, and that six months later, continued to deliver good results with its successor, the OnePlus 5T. Both were celebrated by users and fans alike.

Honor’s CEO, however, took a little more time to tell us about the Honor 10. It even lasted an hour and ten minutes, compared to 45 minutes for OnePlus. It is important to show new features to the people are important, as well as to explain why the decisions to integrate some features and the ways in which they were implemented. There were also distinguished guests there: Pierre Francois Dubois told us about the design of the Honor 10. Sally Balcombe, CEO of VisitBritain and VisitEngland was perhaps a bit too much, right? The point is that staying focused wasn’t easy because even though the Honor 10 is an interesting smartphone, there’s wasn’t really that much news to report from the event. The one thing you should know before buying the Honor 10