Honor 10 to be unveiled on May 15 with a focus on AI

Honor will present a brand new flagship in a few weeks. After an initial invitation sent to the press, the Chinese manufacturer continues to tease its next top device with an image that emphasizes the camera and artificial intelligence.

Honor 10 presentation scheduled for May 15

While all eyes are still on the new Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, Honor announces the arrival of a new smartphone in May. Although we still don't know the exact name of the device, it seems more than likely that the Honor 10, successor of Honor 9, will be revealed in London on May 15. Honor's press invitation declares "beauty in AI" in a message reminiscent of Hauwei's "See mooore with AI" slogan for the P20 range.

Honor will focus on artificial intelligence, just like the P20. / © Honor

What should we expect from the Honor 10?

In all probability, the Honor 10 should include many elements of the Huawei P20, starting with the Kirin 970 processor and therefore artificial intelligence. The primary beneficiary of this artificial intelligence should be the camera. As usual, Honor will likely present us with a smartphone with a very good price-quality ratio.

A similar design to the Huawei P20? / © Unknown

The future flagship from the Chinese manufacturer could integrate a screen with 18:9 format as well as the fashionable notch. If this theory proves true, it would be the brand's first smartphone to offer this feature. For the moment, we do not know any other details about the Honor 10 but given the short time before its official release, it is highly likely that new information will arrive very soon.

What do you think Honor 10 will look like?