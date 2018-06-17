Honor 10 vs Honor View 10: which one should you buy?

The Honor 10 and Honor View 10 are the two high-end smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer. Known for their very good value for money, they are two interesting purchases for many buyers. It is therefore logical that at the time of purchase, many users are choosing between the two models. But which one should you buy? Here are our recommendations.

Two similar phones

The differences between the two smartphones are very small. This is not surprising since both products are manufactured by the same firm, in this case Honor, and both release within a relatively short span.

In terms of technical specifications, we have two more or less equivalent products. On both devices you’ll find a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with eight cores: 4 Cortex-A73 clocked at 2.4 GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 clocked at 1.8 GHz. This processor is equipped with an NPU dedicated to artificial intelligence. You'll notice the artificial intelligence in the camera. Smartphones are able to recognize objects/subjects and automatically adjust settings accordingly to provide the best possible result.

There are few differences between the two models. / © AndroidPIT

In addition to the equivalent battery life on both models (count a good day of use), the other common point between the two smartphones is on the software interface level. It has Android Oreo available and an upgrade to Android P is also certain. The EMUI 8 overlay is also up to date.

Android Oreo on both devices. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 10 vs. Honor View 10 technical specifications Honor 10 Honor View 10 Dimensions: 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7 mm 157 x 74.98 x 6.97 mm Weight: 153 g 172 g Battery size: 3400 mAh 3750 mAh Screen size: 5.84 in 5.99 in Display technology: LCD LCD Screen: 2280 x 1080 pixels (432 ppi) 2160 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) Front camera: 24 megapixels 13 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Flashlight: LED LED Android version: 8.1 - Oreo 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI Emotion UI RAM: 4 GB

6 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

128 GB

128 GB Removable storage: Not available microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Similarly priced

Budget is one of the (if not THE) most important issues at the time of purchase. The two devices are currently similarly priced. The Honor 10 comes in a 4GB version of RAM/ 64GB of memory and is officially available in the UK for £399.99 (around 530 dollars). You can currently find it on Amazon for $465. In comparison, the Honor View 10 is officially available in the US at a price of $499. So there isn't an enormous price difference in the US, and both prices should be expected to decline.

You should opt for the Honor 10 if:

Photos are a priority for you

The Honor 10 has a better camera than the View 10. Of course, the differences aren’t obvious, but the double camera of the Honor 10 stands out a little more. The main RGB sensor is 16 megapixels (f/1.8) on both models, but the secondary monochrome sensor is 24MP (f/1.8) on the Honor 10 versus 20MP on the View 10. In the front, it’s the same story with a 20MP sensor for the Honor 10 versus 13MP for the View 10.

In terms of photos, the Honor 10 has the advantage. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of the actual results, the image quality from Honor 10 is slightly superior. In both cases you can make nice bokeh effects.

You want a trendy smartphone

In this case as well, there’s a style advantage. The Honor 10 benefits from a more fashionable design with a screen that boasts a more advantageous screen-body ratio (79.9% against 78.6%). The screen also offers a notch and the glass on the front and rear allows the device to show off pretty light effects thanks to reflections. The Honor 10 also comes in trendier colors, notably in its Phantom Blue and Phantom Green versions.

The Honor 10 is also the first smartphone to offer an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The brand has said its “A first in Europe”. This type of sensor has the advantage of occupying less space because it is located directly under the device’s glass. Although the sensor is bounded by a dotted line, it also no longer protrudes from the smartphone as it did in the past. The only problem is that it’s slower than the classic fingerprint reader of the Honor View 10.

Both devices offer a mini-jack. / © AndroidPIT

You must choose the Honor View 10 if:

You want a big smartphone

The Honor View 10 will be more suitable for users looking for a phablet. The technology is similar to the Honor 10 with an IPS screen and its pixel density is lower. The View 10 and its 5.99-inch screen is more comfortable for enjoying multimedia content. It also offers the advantage of not having a notch.

The Honor View 10 will be the choice of phablet fans. / © AndroidPIT

You want a powerful smartphone

The Honor View 10 shares its technical numbers with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, so it’s logical that the smartphone is a little more powerful than the Honor 10. The Honor phablet offers more RAM, which translates into higher performance, better multitasking and even smoother navigation.

Benchmark results Honor 10 Honor View 10 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 2,526 2,848 3DMark Sling Shot ES 3.0 3,179 3,314 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited 30,954 31,677 Geekbench 4 Single / Multi Core 1,897 / 6,441 1,906 / 6,618 Passmark Disk 62,015 73,380

You want a rugged smartphone

Despite its relatively young age (the smartphone was announced in December 2017 and launched in early January 2018), the Honor View 10 didn’t give into the temptation of glass. The smartphone therefore features a classic design with an 18:9 seamless edge-to-edge display and a slim and elegant aluminum case. This material is more resistant to falls. Awkward users out there will certainly appreciate that the View 10 is more than robust.

Glass vs. aluminum. / © AndroidPIT

