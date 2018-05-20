Honor 10 vs Huawei P20: what justifies the price difference?

The Honor 10 shares many features, design choices and technical specifications with the Huawei P20. The price, however, is the element that sets them apart

Two peas in a pod

From the front, the Honor 10 and P20 are practically twins. Most of the front surface of the two smartphones is taken up by the IPS LCD 19:9 display for Honor, and the 18.7:9 display for Huawei. The Honor 10 display offers a slightly higher resolution (1080 x 2280 pixels compared to 1080 x 2240 pixels) and a higher density of pixels (432 ppi compared to 429 ppi).

Both phones have very thin bezels on the sides, and at the top, both have followed the trends and implemented the notch. Hate the notch? Don't dismiss the device just yet. You can actually disable it from the settings and have a single black bar to show the notification icons.

The Honor 10 is slightly larger than the Huawei P20. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The oval fingerprint reader is located at the bottom of the screen, where there is a small difference in style. On the P20 you will find a classic fingerprint sensor set in the device. The Honor fingerprint sensor is instead integrated in the glass. Let's be clear, it's not part of the display like the one on the Mate RS. The functionality and user experience offered is the same, but registering your fingerprint will take longer on Honor 10. If you do buy the Honor phone, you should use Face Unlock - it's much faster.

Can you spot which is which? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Physical keys are located on the right of both smartphones, but you can spot the P20 by looking at the slightly red power key. The cameras are also different. On the P20, the double camera is horizontal at the top, with the Leica signature next to it, whereas the Honor 10 has a vertically placed double camera with the words AI cam next to it. Leica wasn't involved with Honor's camera developments.

Both feature Face Unlock and a fingerprint sensor. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Both are easy to handle. The Honor 10 is slightly bigger but also lighter than its rival. Both are slightly slippery, a common problem for devices with a glass frame.

The differences are in the camera department

So far they're looking pretty similar, right? Besides the fingerprint reader of course, another difference is in the camera. Both have dual camera, but the sensors aren't the same.

The P20 integrates a black and white sensor of 20MP and a RGB of 12MP with an aperture of f/1.6 and f/1.8 plus a 24MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The Honor 10 offers a black and white lens of 24MP and a 16MP RGB lens with an aperture of f/1.8 and for the selfie camera, it offers a 24MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 with portrait mode. We've tested the camera in the Honor 10, and we are still testing the P20 (quiet, it's not much). The Honor 10 takes great shots, and you can view some examples here:

When you open the camera app, you'll notice some differences. In the Honor 10's app you will see the AI icon at the top that allows you to activate artificial intelligence to intensify the colors of your shots. On the P20 Pro, the same function is called Master AI and is hidden in the settings menu.

The most interesting aspect is that on Honor 10 is that you can click on AI again to see the shot without the effects applied by AI; a function I think a lot of users will use. You'll also find modes such as AR Lenses and Artist Mode, already seen on the View 10, which show the brand's focus on multimedia and its young (insider) community.

Dual camera on both, but different sensors and shooting modes. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Finding differences is not easy

You just have to look at the technical specifications to understand that these two devices are very similar to each other even under the hood, and not only on the hardware side: they both offer the same user experience with Oreo and EMUI 8.1.

Honor 10 vs. Huawei P20 technical specifications Honor 10 Huawei P20 Dimensions: 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7 mm 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.65 mm Weight: 153 g 165 g Battery size: 3400 mAh 3400 mAh Screen size: 5.84 in 5.8 in Display technology: LCD LCD Screen: 2280 x 1080 pixels (432 ppi) 2240 x 1080 pixels (429 ppi) Front camera: 24 megapixels 12 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Flashlight: LED LED Android version: 8.1 - Oreo 8.1 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI Emotion UI RAM: 4 GB

6 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

128 GB

128 GB Removable storage: Not available Not available Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Considering the price and similarities, is it a no brainer?

The price is undoubtedly the element that sets the two devices further apart from one another. Similar in looks and technical specifications, but one costs much more than the other. The Huawei P20 has been launched on the market at a list price of 679 euros (around $800) for the version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB.. The Honor 10 costs 399 euros (around $470) for the 64GB storage model and 449 euros (around $500) for the 128GB model.

Because the price difference is so great, finding a reason to opt for the Huawei P20 seems difficult. Why spend more on a smartphone that doesn't offer any real advantage? There could be one deciding factor here: the camera. We'll need to test the two devices in more detail, as the P20 might take far better photos, so if you're a keen photographer, you might be willing to splash the extra cash.

In your opinion, which device will see the most success? Leave a comment.