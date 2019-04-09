Honor 20 and 20 Pro will share many features of the Huawei P30

After the arrival of the P30 and P30 Pro by Huawei, its subsidiary already has in mind the presentation of its new flagships, the Honor 20 and 20 Pro. And given their characteristics, they are not too far from their older brothers... but cheaper!

Height characteristics

Let's start with the photographic section. In the case of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are your main buying asset, and Honor wants to follow the same strategy. The standard model will come with a triple camera, with a 48MP main sensor, a 20MP wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom, the same we find in the Huawei P30 and so good results are a given.

Honor 10 and Huawei P20, two of 2018's winners / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

In the case of the Honor 20 Pro we must add a fourth camera, but it is not known if, like the P30 Pro, it is a ToF camera.

Regarding the screens, the two will be OLED, with a tiny drop-shaped notch and fingerprint reader under the panel. The difference will come in size, 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches in the Pro version.

The new Honors will carry, as could not be otherwise, the company's star processor, the Kirin 980, and a 3650 mAh battery plus a fast 22.5 W charge.

A photographic equipment similar to the P30 Pro (bridging the distances) is expected / © AndroidPIT

Launch date and price

All indications are that these terminals will be presented on 25 April, and will have a launch price starting at 2999 yuan (about 400 euros or $450 dollars) for the most basic version of this device.

Do you think the Honor 20 and 20 Pro will be a bestseller?