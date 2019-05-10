The Honor 20 will shine with Dynamic Holographic Design

Honor calls the new design for Honor 20 a "miracle", but in fact it is only a combination of triple layer glass, which should make the colors on the back particularly shine. The manufacturer had already put a lot of love into the optics of the Honor View 20 .

The back of the glass in "Dynamic Holographic Design" was made possible in a two-phase process by Honor's newly developed triple 3D mesh technology. Millions of minuscule prisms, reminiscent of tiny diamonds, are embedded in the deep layer.

After this elaborate process, designers combine the layer with two other surfaces: The first layer consists of a glass surface, while the second layer consists of the respective nuances of the new Honor 20 colors, which will also be presented at the launch event on May 21. This process creates a depth effect that sets the Honor 20 Series apart from its predecessors.

This is what the Honor 20 Pro will look like from the front. / © Slashleaks

"Our design ethos 'Always Better' is reflected in everything we design. Honor's latest triple 3D mesh technology is a piece of state-of-the-art craftsmanship. It was used for the first time in the Honor 20 series and undergoes a high-precision and complex assembly process. Out of 100 backs, only 20 meet our high standards. Despite the enormous challenge of implementing the technology, we at Honor would like to continue designing a glass back. We always want to offer our clients the best," says George Zhao, President of Honor.

Opinion by Steffen Herget A smartphone needs to be good-looking or no one will buy it What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

For the first time Honor will present a whole range of smartphones. Honor has already made the entry with the Honor 20 Lite, two more models will follow. On one of the leaked pictures one could already recognize some time ago on the cardboard the addition "Pro" behind the stroke Honor 20.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer has confirmed it: Honor will release a series of three models to clients, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite. The new design of the Honor smartphones will only be used for the two models not yet introduced.

Are you looking forward to the Honor 20?