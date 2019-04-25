The Honor 20 Lite is official: the future mid-range star?

A few weeks before the presentation of the Honor 20 and 20 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer has made the little brother of the new series, the Honor 20 Lite , official. Not surprisingly, its new mid-range model offers several qualities worthy of a real flagship, including a triple camera in the back. All of this for a very attractive price.

The successor of the Honor 10 Lite follows the same philosophy. The Honor 20 Lite offers a premium design, similar to the Huawei P30, with a drop-shaped notch and gradient colors. The 6.21-inch screen has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels.

Inside, we find the new homemade SoC: the Kirin 710F. It includes 4 GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal memory, expandable by microSD card.

The Honor 20 differs little from the previous generation. / Honor

A triple camera

Compared to the Honor 10 Lite launched in November 2018, the Honor 20 Lite differs very little. It is especially at the camera level that the changes are noticeable. Honor has equipped its 20 Lite with a triple camera with a 24-megapixel main sensor (f/1.8), an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel wide angle sensor (f/2.4). At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor.

Like many current models, Artificial Intelligence influences the camera and seeks, among other things, to eliminate blur. Honor claims that the smartphone is intended for both amateur and professional photographers, but we will have to see for ourselves.

Release in May at 299 euros

On the price side, the Honor 20 Lite remains accessible. It will be available from May 6 in certain markets at a price of 299 euros, which is roughly 220 USD. Exact details on US pricing and availability aren't yet available. Honor will unveil the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro on May 21 in London.

