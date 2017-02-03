Honor 6X to receive Nougat and EMUI 5

As a company, Honor has a reputation for developing high-quality smartphones without the premium price tag. The most recent edition to the Honor family, the Honor 6X, was finally released into the international market in early 2017 after having attracted a lot of success in the Chinese market. Now, a little over a month since it first hit the shelves, the Huawei subsidiary has confirmed the Honor 6X will soon be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5. As a result, the Honor 6X is set to receive a string of new features and improvements.

The Honor 6X was first unveiled for an international audience at the recent CES 2017 held in Las Vegas. The release of the device caused a bit of a stir, as the combo of a dual rear facing camera, strong performance, an attractive design and finish and all for a competitive price meant there was a lot to get excited about. The main downside was its outdated software, as the device was launched with Android Marshmallow and EMUI 4.1.

Honor had announced that the Honor 6X would receive a software update as part of its presentation at CES 2017, but were (perhaps deliberately) a bit vague about the details on when we should expect this. At the time they said the release was to be released in Q2 of 2017. Happily, Honor now appears to be working ahead of schedule, as the company has now confirmed that the Honor 6X will receive the update in March.

The main company managing Honor, Huawei, has already been distributing Nougat EMUI 5 updates to its devices and to date there has been a lot of positive feedback. Some of the features we're expecting to see make their way to the Honor 6X include:

an app drawer

a redesigned settings menu

App twin, where you can log in two different accounts for the same app at the same time

improved battery life

Multi-Window, which allows your screen to be divided into two

Less than a month on the market and already getting an update. / © AndroidPIT

Honor devices are becoming more and more popular among smartphone users, and the pending software update will provide the Honor 6X with an added layer of functionality that will no doubt make it a much more competitive option.

Have you recently bought a new Honor 6X? What new features are you hoping to see with the new software updates? Let us know in the comments below.