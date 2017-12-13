Honor 7X review: A little more bang for your buck

Honor has repeatedly introduced interesting features on its mid-range smartphones, features which we would normally expect on more expensive devices. The Honor 7X, which features the 18:9 display already used by Huawei and very slim bezels, looks to be no exception. We've spent some time with the Honor 7X and here's what we think. How Honor plans to conquer the global market

Rating

Good ✓ Well made

✓ Dual camera

✓ Display 18:9

✓ Battery Bad ✕ Android 7.0 Nougat

✕ Too much bloatware

✕ No USB Type C

Lowest price: Honor 7X Best price $ 230 . 88

Honor 7X design and build quality The Honor 7X's design resembles that of other Honor smartphones, similar to Huawei and Chinese devices made by other brands. The technology has been integrated into a 7.6mm metal unibody housing a double camera slightly protruding on the body, a fingerprint reader and two bands for the antennas. Only a few years ago it was rare to find a mid-range smartphone with an aluminum body, but it is now beginning to become almost boring. This shows how the market and user demands are changing. The Honor 7X front is 83% occupied by the display. A small but annoying detail: Honor has not integrated a USB type C port, you will have to use microUSB, with all the flaws that entails. The Honor 7X weighs 165 grams and is 7.6mm thick. The device is available in black and blue. L'Honor 7X punta su un design non originale ma funzionale. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 7X display The 18:9 screen offers a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels, a standard for this format. Customers now expect FullHD display in the mid-range. But Honor does offer specifications that more than match the competition. The pixel density for the 5.93 inch screen is 407 ppi. The representation offered by the IPS panel is pleasant, especially if you prefer more natural colors. Brightness and viewing angles are good even if not at the height of expensive smartphones (including Huawei smartphones). The screen protector glass gets dirty easily. A large 18:9 display for the Honor 7X. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 7X special features Honor has focused on making a durable body for its 7X. Thanks to integrated 'airbags', the four corners of your smartphone should withstand damage caused by a fall. However, in order to understand whether this is the case in everyday life, we need to test it for longer. For now we can confirm that it has not suffered any damage during the test period, but we have also treated it with due care.

Honor 7X software The Honor 7X runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Although this is a common practice among Android manufacturers, Oreo is expected to arrive and has been out for a few months now. Nougat is more than a year old. The EMUI interface is available in version 5.1 and is visually pleasing (though your personal taste will be a factor), and also versatile and customizable. By default, the app drawer, i. e. the section that collects all apps, is deactivated. All icons then appear on the home screen. If you prefer to sort them in the drawer app, you can do so by activating the dedicated item in the settings menu. While Honor and Huawei's most expensive smartphones are now almost free of bloatware, history changes with cheaper models. You'll find almost 10 third-party apps pre-installed, including 5 games. The user also receives a number of unsolicited tips on apps that may be of interest to him/her, but you can also disable this feature. The Honor 7X arrives with Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.1. / © AndroidPIT You are able to use the full screen format when displaying apps developed for 16:9 format by tapping a button at the bottom of the screen. In the system settings, you can specify which apps to launch in full format by default.

Honor 7X performance The Honor 7X contains a Hisilicon Kirin 659 processor. The octa-core chip runs up to 2.3GHz and has access to 4GB of RAM. Sufficient to ensure smooth performance in everyday use: Honor 7X has not shown stuttering or other weaknesses. It is a mid-range device, despite the presence of 4GB of RAM. In the benchmark tests it reported average results. Let's say that hardcore gamers will find better alternatives to the Honor 7X on the market. With 64GB of internal memory, your smartphone offers enough space for photos, apps, music and movies. But if you need some extra space, you can insert a memory card or alternatively take advantage of two SIM cards at the same time. Honor 7X benchmark results Honor 7X Huawei Mate 10 Lite 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 399 402 3DMark Sling Shot 619 622 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited 12174 12325 Geekbench 4 (Single / Multi Core) 872 / 2849 910 / 3150 PCMark Work 2.0 4323 4675 PCMark Storage 7802 7001

Honor 7X audio Audiophiles would do well to look elsewhere because the Honor 7X's driver is not able to meet the needs of very serious music fans. The small speaker at the bottom of the smartphone is not promising. At least Honor is still fond of the beloved headphone mini-jack. To jack or not to jack: All about smartphone audio

Honor 7X camera The dual camera on the Honor 7X body is unmistakable and features two 16+2MP sensors. The two sensors allow the bokeh effect to be used. Don't expect to shoot 4K videos. The front camera offers 8MP shots. The dual camera's 2MP sensor is not used to improve image detail but to record the depth information you need, for example, to rework on a photo's focus, bokeh or portrait mode. You can see how Huawei has a software advantage over other manufacturers. Artificial blurring rarely fails and works well overall. A trained eye can immediately recognize the difference between an artificial or real blurred effect. The portrait mode does a good job. / © AndroidPIT The quality of the photos is more than impressive considering the band of the device. The photos show beautiful colors and rich details, the subject usually takes center stage. When the brightness is low, you will notice imperfections in shots. When brightness is good, shots are good. / © AndroidPIT The front camera does not offer portrait mode with a bokeh effect, but it can smoothe wrinkles and embellishes faces with small tricks that can be deactivated. The dual camera is becoming a standard feature. / © AndroidPIT

Honor 7X battery With 3340 mAh, the Honor 7X's powerful battery provides a day away from a power outlet. During the test, our smartphone was able to stay alive for up to two days without being recharged. The Honor 7X's standby power consumption is pleasantly low and helps to ensure good battery life. Fast charging or induction wireless charging technology is not available. Pity.

Honor 7X technical specifications Dimensions: 156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm Weight: 165 g Battery size: 3340 mAh Screen size: 5.93 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (407 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat User interface: Huawei EMUI RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 659 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1