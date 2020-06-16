The Honor 9A will launch via livestream on June 23

Honor is set to launch yet another smartphone. The Honor 9A will be officially launch on June 23 via a livestream press conference. Here's how you can watch the event online.

The new Honor smartphone will debut as part of the All-Scenario Intelligence Livestream. Back in February, Honor showed off its 9X Pro at an event in Barcelona that took place despite the canceled MWC 2020. At the event, Honor revealed its intelligent, mobile, and interconnected ecosystem. At the online event next week, the Chinese brand will continue on this journey. We're expecting a new router to also be part of the launch event. Honor also promised 'exciting deals' for those watching the stream.

As for the Honor 9A, we can expect this to be a more affordable version of the 9X Pro with a Mediatek MT6762R Helio P22 processor. Rather than a pop-up selfie camera, the 9A features a dewdrop-shaped notch at the top of its 6-3-inch display. On the back there is a triple camera in modern-looking housing, plus a rather old-school fingerprint sensor.

The 9X Pro was the first Honor smartphone to come pre-installed with the Huawei AppGallery. Our man, Eric, used the device for his Huawei without Google experiments in which he tried to either replace or find solutions all of the missing Google apps and services on the phone.

The Honor 9X Pro. / © AndroidPIT

How to watch the Honor 9A launch event

You can follow the launch event live online on June 23, 2020. The show starts at 14:00 CET, that's 8:00 EST, and a pretty earlier rise for those living on the west coast with the event starting at 5:00 PST. You can watch the show right here on AndroidPIT: