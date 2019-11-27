Honor Magic Watch 2 launched: be healthier with the help of AI

Honor has introduced his new smartwatch, the Magic Watch 2. It should score, above all, with long battery life. But that's not all it has to offer. It will be available in two sizes and offer a special feature.

The next attack on the Apple Watch is about to begin. This time Honor is looking for luck in stealing a few sales in the smartwatch market from the industry leader. This is to be achieved with many sports and health functions, but also with two different designs for the two sizes of 46 and 42 mm.

Technical specs of the Honor Magic Watch 2

Honor puts some small and big highlights into the new Magic Watch 2, powered by its own Kirin A1 chip. The storage is 4GB and you can use 2GB of it. The rest is reserved for the operating system and the software. Honor has presented two sizes and equips them with a 1.39 inch and a 1.2 inch AMOLED panel respectively. The resolutions are 454 and 390 pixels respectively. Thus, Honor offers 326 ppi on each. So nothing should stand in the way of a sharp display for the customizable watch faces.

The big version of Honor Magic Watch 2 is designed for a male audience / © Honor

The 46mm version weighs 41 grams and is available in Charcoal Black or Flax Brown. The smaller 42mm version will come in Agate Black and Sakura Gold. You can track yourself with the Honor Magic Watch 2 via GPS or GLONASS and dive up to 50 meters according to the manufacturer. Honor manufactures the case from stainless steel and installs a heart rate monitor in both.

Sports and health: Honor wants to make it a central feature

The two watches in the classic round design should help the wearer to optimize his or her sport and health activities. So 15 sport modes are pre-installed and a virtual trainer explains what to do while jogging. Heart rate measurement, a step counter and the display of estimated calorie consumption are now standards for such watches.

In addition to the sports modes, the Huawei TruSeen technology is intended to improve health. At TruSeen, a 24-hour heart rate measurement is coupled with an ambient light sensor and artificial intelligence to generate even more accurate results. The Honor Magic Watch 2 measures sleep behavior and can give up to 200 different suggestions for improving sleep. In addition, the watch measures the stress level and should thus ensure a more relaxed everyday life. However, this only works with an Android smartphone.

Calling at a distance of 150 meters

The big version of Honor Magic Watch 2 has a special trick to offer. It allows telephone calls up to 150 meters away. This may be necessary because the Honor Magic Watch 2 does not have its own mobile radio module and is therefore dependent on the paired smartphone. A real disadvantage compared to Apple and Samsung, for example, whose smartwatches can be purchased in versions with their own mobile phone unit.

Price and availability

The price and availability have not been announced so far. Honor Italy has announced that Honor Magic Watch 2 will soon be available in the main European markets and that Italy will be one of them. Whether and when the watch will come to Europe is still a mystery. The price in Italy will be €179 for the small version and €189 for the large version. It will be launched on the Italian market on 12 December. We'll have to wait and see for other European countries.